"Sabres fans, for enduring this season" - NHL fans left debating on favorites for league MVP early into 2024

As the NHL season progresses into 2024, fans are in spirited debates over who will emerge as the league's Most Valuable Player. The conversation gained traction when B/R Open Ice posed a question on X (formerly Twitter):

"Who is the NHL MVP this season?"

Responses poured in, reflecting a range of opinions and perspectives. One fan, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Buffalo Sabres, humorously suggested:

"Sabres fans, for enduring this season."

Another fan firmly advocated for Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

"McDavid. Oilers when he was hurt 2-9-1 and no where near a playoff spot. Oilers when he’s been healthy 14-3…," the fan wrote.

Conversely, a supporter of the Colorado Avalanche made a case for Nathan MacKinnon:

"Sadly, Nathan MacKinnon."

The debate underscores the subjective nature of MVP discussions, with fans considering factors beyond statistics. Team success, individual impact and the ability to elevate a team's performance all shape opinions on who deserves the coveted Hart Memorial Trophy.

The Hart Trophy, instituted in 1923, is an esteemed annual award for the league's Most Valuable Player. Named after David Hart, father of Montreal Canadiens coach Cecil Hart, the trophy has a storied history. Awarded 99 times to 61 players, it remains a prestigious recognition within the league.

As the season unfolds, the MVP race promises to intensify. Whether it's McDavid, MacKinnon, or a dark horse candidate, the debate over the MVP will continue for now.

Nathan MacKinnon's possibility of NHL's MVP pursuit

The Colorado Avalanche's recent 5-4 overtime triumph against the New York Islanders showcased Nathan MacKinnon's prowess as he netted the game-winning power-play goal.

In his 11th NHL season, MacKinnon, often considered one of the league's best players yet to win the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP, is making a compelling case for the honor. His MVP odds stand at +400, trailing Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid.

MacKinnon's performance has elevated him in the MVP race, with expectations of further improvement. McDavid's exceptional previous season sets a high bar, and the Oilers' playoff contention could influence his MVP candidacy. Kucherov faces the challenge of carrying the Tampa Bay Lightning to a playoff spot.

MacKinnon's narrative is gaining momentum, marked by his consistent elite performance and the expectation that he will surpass his previous season's point total. On pace for over 130 points, MacKinnon's stellar play, potential Art Ross contention, and the Avalanche's anticipated success position him favorably for the Hart Trophy.