After 13 seasons in the NHL, Justin Braun announced his retirement from the sport on Monday.

The 36-year-old defenseman earned 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 119 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Rangers. He had 199 points (34 goals, 165 assists) in 842 regular-season games.

NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni



Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the



Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks.Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LHYRQxVTkQ

In 24 games, he averaged 21:23 on the ice and contributed seven points (two goals, five assists) during the Sharks' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

Braun said after the Flyers' final game of the season, a 5-4 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13:

"I want to thank my wife and parents and kids for everything they did for me throughout my career. My wife being there while I was on the road, taking care of the kids … every guy I played with, an absolute honor."

These are some of the Twitter fan reactions to Justin Braun's retirement:

A$AP Mikey @Mikey32Andrade 🏽 🏽 🏽 thank you for all your hard work and talent Awesome Career Justin Braun..🏽 thank you for all your hard work and talent #SJSharks Awesome Career Justin Braun.. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 thank you for all your hard work and talent #SJSharks

Twisted Wrister Hockey @Nick_Pinkerton NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni



Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the



Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks.Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LHYRQxVTkQ Congrats on a fantastic career, Justin Braun! Vlasic-Braun were a great shutdown pair for several years. 13 years is quite a long time for a 7th rounder, too. twitter.com/NHLAlumni/stat… Congrats on a fantastic career, Justin Braun! Vlasic-Braun were a great shutdown pair for several years. 13 years is quite a long time for a 7th rounder, too. twitter.com/NHLAlumni/stat…

Barry @TheRealCrowhuck I am sad to see Justin Braun retire. He wasn't a Norris, but the man was steady and a good influence on the blueline. #Flyers I am sad to see Justin Braun retire. He wasn't a Norris, but the man was steady and a good influence on the blueline. #Flyers

Tyler Richey @TRicheyRich twitter.com/nhlalumni/stat… NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni



Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the



Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks.Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LHYRQxVTkQ One of, if not the, most underrated defensive defenseman in SJS history. Big congratulations to Justin Braun! One of, if not the, most underrated defensive defenseman in SJS history. Big congratulations to Justin Braun! 🎉 twitter.com/nhlalumni/stat…

JenniferMReads @JenniferMReads NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni



Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the



Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks.Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LHYRQxVTkQ Braunie & Pickles were a defensive pair that were a joy to watch. They were so in sync. Corny but, at times, watching them cover the ice was like watching a ballet. Marc-Édouard was at his best with Justin. Enjoy retirement, Justin Braun! twitter.com/NHLAlumni/stat… Braunie & Pickles were a defensive pair that were a joy to watch. They were so in sync. Corny but, at times, watching them cover the ice was like watching a ballet. Marc-Édouard was at his best with Justin. Enjoy retirement, Justin Braun! twitter.com/NHLAlumni/stat…

Flyers are no good @MuckNGrindShow Justin Braun just couldn't bear another season playing for the Flyers. Justin Braun just couldn't bear another season playing for the Flyers.

JFresh @JFreshHockey Justin Braun has announced his retirement. A defensive beast in his prime. #SjSharks Justin Braun has announced his retirement. A defensive beast in his prime. #SjSharks https://t.co/jz0KX5M0C3

Justin Nolan @chi2phi #Flyers twitter.com/nhlalumni/stat… NHL Alumni @NHLAlumni



Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the



Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Justin Braun has officially announced his retirement from the @NHL after 13 seasons.Justin first entered the league in 2010 after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2007 Entry Draft to the @SanJoseSharks.Braun spent 9 seasons with the Sharks before being traded to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LHYRQxVTkQ Thank you for your service to this organization Justin Braun. Enjoy retirement. @NHLFlyers Thank you for your service to this organization Justin Braun. Enjoy retirement. @NHLFlyers #Flyers twitter.com/nhlalumni/stat…

Victoria @fakehockeyteam Justin Braun please do not leave me here with these CLOWNS ! Justin Braun please do not leave me here with these CLOWNS !

Justin Braun had a great NHL career

Justin Braun

The Sharks selected him in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Draft. With 607 games played, he ranks seventh all-time among Sharks defensemen and spent nine seasons there.

Justin Braun was traded to Philadelphia before the 2019 draft as a solid depth player for a Flyers team that, at the time, had strong playoff expectations after toiling for years with a Ron Hextall-led rebuild that grew aimless. In exchange, Philadelphia received a second-round selection and a third-round pick in 2020.

Additionally, everything ran smoothly during Chuck Fletcher's first full year as general manager. However, after the Toronto bubble and COVID-19, the Flyers disintegrated. Justin Braun was subsequently moved to the Rangers as depth for their playoff push.

He returned to the Flyers during the summer on a one-year contract, but his role in the lineup gradually diminished as the team looked to replace him with younger players as a rebuild seemed likely.

Braun made a passing reference to it being his last game following the Flyers' victory in Chicago. He had two assists in 51 games with the Flyers this season.

The NHL's 200-point milestone was actively pursued by Braun's teammates, who even put him on the power play for the first time this season.

Before warmups, Braun agreed to a solo lap, and the Flyers sat his father, Paul, throughout the third period.

Poll : 0 votes