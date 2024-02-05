"Safe to assume McLeod is John Doe 1?" - NHL fans react as London Police presses charges against five players involved in Hockey Canada scandal

The police in London, Ontario, announced on Monday that it had pressed charges against five players from the 2018 World Junior team involved in the infamous Hockey Canada scandal. The charges were posted by NHL insider Chris Johnston on X (formerly Twitter), detailing allegations of sexual assault against the players.

The individuals charged by the London Police are Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod.

NHL fans swiftly reacted to the Hockey Canada news, expressing a range of opinions on social media. One fan raised a question, writing:

"Safe to assume McLeod is John doe 1?"

Another fan expressed skepticism, suggesting that the accuser might be seeking attention or financial gain:

"This honestly sounds like the female just wants her 15 minutes of fame and bring down some people or get more money!"

A more nuanced perspective came from another fan who anticipated a morally and legally ambiguous case:

"My guess is this is gonna be a very grey area case of he said/she said with a lot of questions about consent/responsibility. Legality and morality will become blurred in the public discussion. Will be a very interesting proceeding."

More about the players involved in 2018 Hockey Canada scandal and additional charge faced by Michael McLeod

Michael McLeod, one of the implicated players in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal, is now facing an additional charge in the sexual assault case, as revealed in court documents obtained by Rick Westhead of TSN Sports and CTV National News.

Alongside Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Cal Foote, McLeod is charged with sexual assault, with the specific accusation against McLeod being his participation as "a party to the offense." The alleged Hockey Canada incident occurred around June 19, 2018, in London, Ontario.

The charges against each player individually cite a violation of Section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada, alleging sexual assault against an individual identified as E.M. All five players, including McLeod, have declared their intention to plead not guilty, setting the stage for a legal battle after their arrest on Jan. 26.

Legal expert Nick Cake, a criminal defense lawyer unrelated to the case, highlighted the significance of the additional charge against McLeod.

According to Cake, the Crown contends that McLeod's actions were interlinked with the co-accused's alleged crimes, thereby connecting him to the overall nature of the sexual conduct. The unfolding legal proceedings will likely delve into the case's intricacies, examining each player's specific roles and their collective involvement in the alleged offenses.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 30.