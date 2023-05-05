Sam Bennett fined $5000 for cross checking Michael Bunting

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting. The incident occurred in Game 2 of their playoff series, in the second period of the Panthers' 3-2 victory, resulting in a minor penalty for Bennett.

However, Bennett was not disciplined for a separate incident involving Matthew Knies, whom he threw to the ice after a hit in the first period. Knies played the remainder of the first period but was ruled out for the rest of the game as the second period started.

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and head coach Paul Maurice both chuckled at the suggestion that he could face discipline for his actions against Knies. Nevertheless, Maple Leafs captain John Tavares expressed his displeasure with the incident and emphasized the importance of staying disciplined in the playoffs.

The Game 2 victory for the Panthers tied the series at one game apiece, with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are demanding that NHL suspend Sam Bennett

Maple Leafs fans are not happy with the decisions

Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been asking the authorities to suspend Bennett after Game 2 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers. The source of their anger is Bennett, the Panthers' forward, who was involved in a controversial hit on Matthew Knies.

The hit led to Knies suffering an undisclosed injury and being forced to leave the game.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration with the incident and demanded that the NHL take action against Bennett. Many expressed outrage that he appeared to show no concern for Knies' welfare and accused him of being a dirty player.

"@reporterchris Sam Bennett doesn’t care because he gets away with it and injures other players this is what the NHL wants - what you allow is what you want!"

Another fan tweeted:

Another fan tweeted:

"What a miserable dirt bag Sam Bennett is. He’s 27 yrs old. He was a big scorer in junior & didn’t become that in @NHL He had 1 good NHL year 5 yrs ago."

JadeLibra @DeeDifil

He’s 27 yrs old. He was a big scorer in junior & didn’t become that in

He had 1 good NHL year 5 yrs ago.

There were also calls for Bennett to be suspended, with one fan tweeting:

There were also calls for Bennett to be suspended, with one fan tweeting:

"Suspended Sam Bennett now @NHLPlayerSafety."

Another fan went even further, calling Bennett a "miserable dirt bag" and a "loser." Tweeted another fan:

"Sam Bennett ought to be suspended for two wreckless plays,"

Fans will be hoping that the NHL takes swift action against Bennett to send a message that such behavior will not be tolerated in future.

