Sam Bennett injury: What happened to Florida Panthers center in first game of the season?

In an unfortunate turn of events, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett experienced a stroke of bad luck against the Boston Bruins during his first game of the season. The 27-year-old winger had to leave the game after injuring his left ankle in the second period and did not return for the third.

The incident occurred while Bennett was battling with Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm near the left post. Their feet tangled up as a puck passed through the crease, causing Bennett to go down in considerable pain. He had to be assisted off the ice and was unable to put any weight on his left leg, limping his way back to the Panthers locker room.

This unfortunate injury comes after Sam Bennett had already experienced a lower-body injury during a preseason game earlier in October. He had just been cleared for full practice last week, making this latest setback all the more disheartening.

According to Elliote Friedman, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice provided a brief update on Bennett's condition postgame, mentioning that Bennett was seen walking around. However, he indicated that no additional information would be available until the following day.

Sam Bennett, who was a crucial part of the Panthers' journey to the 2023 Stanley Cup final, will be sorely missed by the team. With 117 goals and 244 points in his 10-season career, Bennett's absence is a blow to the Panthers.

Sam Bennett's resurgent 2022-23 season

In the 2022-23 NHL season, the Florida Panthers witnessed the electrifying return of "Playoff Sam" Bennett. After an injury sidelined him for the first game of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, Bennett roared back into the lineup with a vengeance.

During the thrilling series against the 65-win Bruins, Bennett played a pivotal role in one of the greatest playoff upsets in NHL history. He scored three goals and unleashed 25 bone-crushing hits, showcasing his tenacity and unrelenting spirit.

Sam Bennett's playoff heroics continued throughout the postseason, contributing to the Florida Panthers' impressive run. He tallied points in 13 out of 20 games, finishing tied for fourth in team scoring with 15 points, including five goals and 10 assists. Bennett also displayed his physical prowess by leading the team's forwards with a staggering 84 hits, outclassing his fellow teammates.

Even during the regular season, Bennett maintained his intensity, leading the Panthers' forwards in hits with 150 and amassing 40 points in 63 games. His unyielding style of play made him a dominant force on the ice, where he controlled play at 5-on-5, boasting impressive statistics in shot attempts, goals and expected goals.