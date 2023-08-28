Sam Gagner once scored eight points in a game becoming first player to achieve the feat since 1980s

A decade ago, on February 2, 2012, a hockey marvel unfolded as Sam Gagner etched his name into history with an awe-inspiring performance that left the sports world in sheer disbelief. At the age of only 22, Gagner orchestrated an offensive symphony that catapulted him into the pantheon of legends, drawing comparisons to Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks, known for their defensive prowess, Gagner's Edmonton Oilers soared to an astounding 8-4 victory at Rexall Place.

What set this game apart was Gagner's unprecedented contribution – a point in each of the eight goals scored. This astonishing feat echoed the achievement of Lemieux in 1988, solidifying Gagner's status as a hockey immortal.

The context made Sam Gagner's achievement even more remarkable. Prior to this game, he had only managed five goals and 22 points in the season. Yet, on that historic night, he orchestrated an extraordinary symphony of skill, netting four goals and delivering four assists. What was equally impressive was the distribution of his points – seven at even strength, highlighting his ability to shine in the most demanding scenarios.

A closer look at the game reveals his progression from a slow start. The first period saw him earn no points, leaving spectators in anticipation. Then, like a virtuoso picking up tempo, Gagner erupted, earning three points in the second period and an astounding five in the third. In just 34 minutes, he transformed the game into a showcase of his skill, leaving his mark on every facet of the play.

Only 13 players have accomplished the remarkable feat of scoring eight or more points in a single NHL game, with Darryl Sittler's 10-point record standing out. The exclusive club includes defensemen Paul Coffey and Tom Bladon.

Mostly achieved in the 1980s, this feat saw its peak with 10 instances during that decade. Mario Lemieux's three separate eight-point games lead, while Wayne Gretzky achieved it twice. Sam Gagner's 2012 feat ended a long drought, marking the first such instance since the 1980s.

Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter join Edmonton Oilers for Training Camp

Sam Gagner, 34, will join the Edmonton Oilers for training next month along with NHL veteran Brandon Sutter, both on professional tryout agreements.

Sam Gagner was drafted sixth overall by Edmonton in 2007, With 192 goals and 519 points over 16 NHL seasons with various teams, Gagner returns for his third stint with the Oilers.

Sutter, recovering from long COVID, was the Carolina Hurricanes' 2007 first-round choice, amassing 152 goals and 289 points. The Oilers' pre-season opens on Sept. 24 against the Jets