Sam Montembeault tipped to succeed Carey Price as Habs' goaltender following 46-save masterclass: 'He's playing like a no. 1'

The Montreal Canadiens have recently found stability in goaltender Sam Montembeault. Coach Martin St. Louis' relentless pursuit of consistency has manifested in Montembeault. He has risen from being perceived as an AHL goalie to becoming pivotal to the Canadiens' quest for success.

Montembeault's journey to this point has been filled with challenges and skepticism. The 27-year-old goaltender was once considered a waiver-wire pickup and faced doubts about his capabilities when he first arrived in Montreal.

Reflecting on the initial perceptions, Montembeault said,

“Most of them were saying I was an AHL goalie at best when I first came here. When I bought my house in Trois-Rivieres, people were saying that was perfect because it was going to be close for playing in the East Coast League.”

The defining moment of Montembeault's career, and perhaps the turning point in public opinion, came in a game against the Rangers. In a 4-3 victory, Montembeault made a staggering 46 saves, showcasing resilience and skill that silenced his early critics. Against a relentless Rangers offense that scored three goals in the first 23 minutes, Montembeault stood tall. He underlined his crucial role in the Canadiens' success that night.

Martin St. Louis, the Canadiens coach, couldn't ignore the transformation he witnessed in Montembeault. When asked if Montembeault had become a No. 1 goaltender, St. Louis said,

“He’s playing like a No. 1.”

This statement raised the question, Will Montembeault become Canada's next top goaltender after Carey Price?

Price spent his entire career with the Canadiens since debuting in the 2007-08 season. He holds the record as the winningest goaltender in Canadiens history with an impressive 361 wins. Unfortunately, his career faced a setback due to a knee injury. Montembeault is too young to surpass Price in this regard. However, if Montembeault continues to perform, he could surpass Price's achievements.

Teammates, too, have recognized and praised Montembeault's journey of improvement. Brendan Gallagher, who witnessed Montembeault's early struggles in Buffalo last season, said,

“I still remember his first game in Buffalo didn’t go very well, but the way he handled it he never lost belief in himself ... Now he’s at this point in his career where he’s winning games for us, and that’s hard to do in this league."

He added,

"He doesn’t really take any days off. He’s a very hard-working kid, and I think for him, playing for the Montreal Canadiens is very special.”

Sam Montembeault's significance for the Canadiens

One remarkable aspect of Sam Montembeault's success story is the financial benefit for the Canadiens. They signed him through the end of the season for a reasonable amount and an equally modest contract for the next three seasons at $3.15 million per year. The Canadiens have an invaluable asset at a cost-effective price.

The gold medal Montembeault earned as Canada's best player at the 2023 World Championship of Hockey further solidifies his standing as a top-tier goaltender. His consistency has become a currency of premium value for St. Louis.

With 18 appearances in 39 games, Montembeault's role will only grow in the remaining 43 games, as long as injuries don't derail his ascent.