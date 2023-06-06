In a remarkable display of professionalism and multitasking, Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami found herself in the spotlight after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. As the Vegas Golden Knights triumphed over the Florida Panthers with a resounding 7-2 victory, Rivera's quick thinking to deal with a rowdy fan caught the attention of viewers.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.



Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights. Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami https://t.co/yvP8C3V4BS

During Rivera's segment after the match, a beliigerent fan attempted to disrupt the live broadcast by getting in the frame. Rivera employed a textbook stiff-arm maneuver, ensuring the fan's interference was swiftly quelled. The incident lasted mere seconds, but its impact resonated with fans across the nation.

Samantha Rivera @JSamanthaRivera



Excited to get back home to some classy Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! https://t.co/iWDQl0Rtvv

Trish Christakis @TrishChristakis 🏼 twitter.com/jsamanthariver… Samantha Rivera @JSamanthaRivera



Excited to get back home to some classy Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! https://t.co/iWDQl0Rtvv Don’t mess with Chicago girls Don’t mess with Chicago girls 💥👋🏼 twitter.com/jsamanthariver…

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



(also don't harass people during live shots like this.) Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights.



Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights. Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami https://t.co/yvP8C3V4BS Not all heroes wear capes.(also don't harass people during live shots like this.) twitter.com/awfulannouncin… Not all heroes wear capes.(also don't harass people during live shots like this.) twitter.com/awfulannouncin…

Charles @CharlesWagen @awfulannouncing never breaks eye contact with the camera, a pro's pro. @awfulannouncing never breaks eye contact with the camera, a pro's pro.

doug 🇺🇦 @drdougboston @awfulannouncing What an absolute pro she is… can’t imagine having to do that. Shameful behavior. @awfulannouncing What an absolute pro she is… can’t imagine having to do that. Shameful behavior.

ken tripoli @TripoliKen



Just saying @awfulannouncing Surprised the refs didn’t give 2 for stiff arming!Just saying @awfulannouncing Surprised the refs didn’t give 2 for stiff arming!Just saying

Rivera's composed response under pressure garnered admiration from viewers, who flooded social media with praise for her professionalism and quick reflexes. Her ability to maintain focus on the game while effectively handling the situation only amplified the respect she received.

While the Florida Panthers endured another underwhelming performance, Rivera's handling of the unexpected interruption became a highlight of the night.

Bilingual Sports Journalist Samantha Rivera Joins CBS News Miami, Bringing Dynamic Expertise to the 305

Samantha Rivera, a talented bilingual sports journalist fluent in both English and Spanish, recently joined the CBS News Miami family, bringing her passion and expertise to the vibrant sports scene of the 305. Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Rivera has accumulated a wealth of experience in her career, solidifying her reputation as a respected sports reporter and anchor.

Rivera's journey began in her hometown, where she worked as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago. Her dedication to covering sports and delivering captivating stories led her to various locations, including San Diego, Rockford in Illinois, and Marquette in Michigan. Through these experiences, Rivera honed her skills and developed a keen understanding of the sports industry.

A proud alumna of DePaul University, Rivera holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations, and advertising. Her education provided her with a solid foundation for her career, equipping her with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the field.

Samantha Rivera's commitment to her craft extends beyond her professional achievements. As a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, she actively contributes to promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry, while also amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities.

Poll : 0 votes