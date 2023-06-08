Samantha Rivera, an American bilingual sports journalist and CBS Miami reporter, made headlines during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers.

An aggressive fan tried to disrupt Samantha Rivera's live broadcast by poking his head into the frame while her post-game segment was going on. Rivera showed professionalism and maturity and kept the fan at bay with a stiff arm.

The video of the incident gained a lot of attention on social media platforms and went viral within hours. Many of her colleagues and sports enthusiasts around the world showered their support and lauded Rivera for the way she handled it. The video garnered over 12 million views on Twitter.

Handling the situation with calm and composer, Rivera set an example for all other reporters on how to handle such a situation. She recently spoke about the incident, saying she did the right thing at the right time.

Speaking to Yahoo Life, Samantha Rivera said:

"I think I did exactly what I needed to do in the right moment," she said. "I had to focus on my next live shot. I had to be like, alright, let’s keep looking at these notes and keep looking at what I have to do next. Focus on that and then we’ll worry about all the other stuff afterwards."

"The fact that I am a woman, because I was small, maybe he thought he had a better chance to try and do something crazy on air, but I honestly don't know. I think if I were a man, he probably would have still done something, I don't know if it would have been that exactly, but who knows," she added.

Samantha Rivera is excited to get back home for Stanley Cup Finals Game 3

Following the incident, Samantha Rivera took to Twitter to mock the fan, writing:

"Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job."

She concluded her tweet by saying she can't wait to return home and meet some classy Florida Panthers fans in Game 3.

"Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!"

Samantha Rivera @JSamanthaRivera



Excited to get back home to some classy Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for - get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! https://t.co/iWDQl0Rtvv

Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights takes place on Thursday at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Poll : 0 votes