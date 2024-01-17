"Same terrible goalie from last season": Senators fans blast Mads Sogaard for conceding six goals in Ottawa's 7-4 loss to Colorado Avalanche

The Ottawa Senators had a rough game, with Mads Sogaard, their goaltender, in the hot seat. The Senators were beaten 7-4 by the Colorado Avalanche. This was Sogaard's debut game of the season. However, the Avalanche was merciless, scoring seven goals. This left Senators fans upset and outspokenly critical.
Despite a promising start for the Senators, with Ridly Greig contributing two goals and Jake Sanderson adding one, Sogaard's performance between the pipes took center stage. The 23-year-old netminder made 27 saves but couldn't withstand the offensive onslaught from Colorado, conceding six goals in the process.
Senators fans, already grappling with a 1-6-0 record in the team's past seven games, unleashed their frustration on social media, lambasting Sogaard for what they perceived as subpar goaltending. The discontent focused on the netminder's inability to thwart the Avalanche's scoring spree, overshadowing notable contributions from players like Greig, Sanderson and Tkachuk.
As the Senators look to regroup and address their recent struggles, the spotlight remains on Sogaard, with fans demanding a swift improvement in his performance to bolster the team's chances in future matchups.
Senators fall to Avalanche, Mads Sogaard faces onslaught in goal
The Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche had a thrilling game. The excitement started when Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal. This happened at 9:29, making the score 1-0 for the Senators. A quick response came from Mikko Rantanen at 10:07. He evened the score 1-1 with a goal assisted by Cale Makar. This pushed his point streak to nine games.
The second period was marked by intense action. Ridly Greig dove to poke in a rebound at 1:21, reclaiming the lead for the Senators at 2-1. Polin leveled the score at 2-2 with a slick shot at 2:27. Greig showcased his prowess once again, scoring his second of the night at 7:21, making it 3-2. Jake Sanderson extended the lead to 4-2 at 11:04 with a skilled finish.
Rantanen fought back for the Avalanche, scoring another goal at 16:18. This made the score 4-3. Then, in the third period, Miles Wood scored at 4:04. This tied the game at 4-4. Soon after, Sam Malinski and Logan O'Connor each scored. This was at 8:14 and 12:24.
Now, the Avalanche held the lead, 6-4. The game was sealed by Devon Toews. He scored a final empty-net goal at 15:16. All this excitement led to a big 7-4 win for the Colorado Avalanche.