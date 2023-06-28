Sami Zayn can't contain his excitement ahead of 2023 NHL Draft - "Anticipation has been killing me"

Sami Zayn, the charismatic WWE superstar, and self-proclaimed hockey aficionado, has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming NHL Draft. Known for his passion for the sport, Zayn often expresses his love for hockey publicly and has been vocal about his excitement for the draft.

As a former aspiring hockey player himself, Zayn's enthusiasm for the event is understandable.

Recently, Zayn took to Twitter to express his keen anticipation for the upcoming NHL Draft. In a tweet, he exclaimed:

"The anticipation for this NHL Draft has been killing me."

His statement resonated with fans who understand the feeling of eagerly awaiting the draft to see which young talents will join their favorite teams.

Hailing from Canada, where hockey holds a special place in the hearts of many, Sami Zayn has been a devoted fan of the NHL since he was a young boy. Growing up, he dreamed of becoming a professional hockey player, but destiny had other plans, leading him to the world of professional wrestling instead. Nevertheless, Zayn's love for the sport has never waned.

During his break from the demanding WWE schedule, Zayn takes the opportunity to attend NHL games, with a particular affinity for the Montreal Canadiens. The team holds a special significance for him, as he has been a dedicated fan since the tender age of four.

His passion for the sport is infectious, and he never misses a chance to share his thoughts and excitement with fellow fans.

Important details concerning the Draft: Sami Zayn's wait is almost over

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Music Festival

The NHL Draft is a pivotal event that determines the future of teams and provides an opportunity for budding stars to make their mark in the league. It is a moment of excitement and suspense for players, fans, and organizations.

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to commence on Wednesday, June 28, in Nashville, Tennessee. The first round will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by rounds 2-7 on Thursday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

It is an event that hockey enthusiasts, including Sami Zayn, have long been waiting for. They are ready to witness the future stars of the NHL being chosen by their respective teams.

As the NHL Draft approaches, everyone is ready to embark on a journey filled with hope, anticipation, and dreams. The draft represents the beginning of a new chapter for both the selected players and the teams that believe in their potential.

