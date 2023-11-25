Samuel Girard Contract: How much does Colorado Avalanche defenseman earn in salary?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will head to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to seek treatment for anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse.

Girard did not play for the Avs for the last two games, and on Friday, the team announced the news just before the game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old defenseman would be away from the team "indefinitely" to receive treatment to get back on track with the joint program.

While he is away from the team during the treatment, the organization will continue to pay Samuel Girard his contract. The 25-year-old Roberval, Quebec native is currently inked to a seven-year, $35,000,000 million contract signed with the Avs in 2019.

For the 2023-24 season, Girard will be paid $5,000,000 in salary, and his contract will carry the same amount of cap hit for the season. He has three years remaining on his contract and will be a UFA at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Also Read: What happened to Samuel Girard? Exploring the reasons behind Avs defenseman's decision to join NHLPA

A quick look at Samuel Girard's career stats

Anaheim Ducks v Colorado Avalanche

Girard was drafted with the No. 47 pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL draft. The 25-year-old defenseman made his league debut in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 10, 2017.

Subsequently, in his second game, Girard notched up his first career goal in a game against the Dallas Stars.

Girard had a brief stint of five games with the Predators and was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team trade also involving the Ottawa Senators. Girard has been with the Avs for the last seven years and also won the Cup with them in 2022.

This season, Samuel Girard played 15 games, notching up 185 points through one goal and three assists. Overall, he has played 431 career games, garnering 185 points on 29 goals and 156 assists, for a rating of minus eight.