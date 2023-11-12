San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 12th, 2023

The San Jose Sharks (2-11-1) will attempt to break their six game road losing streak when they meet the Anaheim Ducks (7-6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch the game on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC and BSSD. It will be a clash between two Pacific Division teams seeking valuable points in the standings in the Golden State.

The Anaheim Ducks play host to the San Jose Sharks following Leo Carlsson's hat-trick in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

With a 7-6 overall record and a 1-1-0 record in the Pacific Division play, the Ducks have an even scoring differential, having scored and allowed 40 goals this season.

In contrast, the Sharks, with a 2-11-1 overall record and a 1-3-0 record against the Pacific Division, rank ninth in the league with 61 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Sharks Audio Network, TuneIn Radio and SAP Center App

The San Jose Sharks are set to compete in their third game within a four-night span

The San Jose Sharks had their two game winning streak halted as they faced a crushing defeat on the road against Vegas less than 24 hours after defeating Edmonton at home. When they face Anaheim, they will be playing their third game within a span of four nights.

With a season record of 2-11-1, the Sharks find themselves eighth in the Pacific Division, trailing Vegas by a considerable 20-point margin.

San Jose ranks at the bottom of the league in both goals scored (1-21 per game) and goals against (4.43 per game).

Their power play success stands at 15.9%, placing them tied for 23rd, while their penalty killing percentage of 72.5% ties them for 28th.

The fatigue and talent disparity against Vegas led to a one-sided loss, with the Sharks being outshot 39-20.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves in the defeat, and Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in the next game.

Injuries for the San Jose Sharks include Jacob MacDonald (Undisclosed - Out), Anthony Duclair ((Undisclosed - Questionable), Mitchell Russell (Undisclosed - Out), Matt Benning (Undisclosed - Out), Logan Couture (Lower Body - Out), and Alexander Barabanov (Finger - Out).

The Anaheim Ducks are on a mission to return to the win column

Anaheim suffered its second consecutive defeat, as the Flyers outscored it 6-3 on Friday night.

With a 7-6-0 season record, the Ducks hold the fourth spot in the Pacific Division, trailing Vegas by 11 points.

They are tied for 18th in the league in goals per game, averaging 3.08, and rank 15th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.08 per night.

Anaheim stands 15th in power play success at 20.5% and 14th in penalty killing at 80.3%.

Defensive struggles were evident in the game against the Flyers, with the Ducks being outshot 38-36.

Lukas Dostal made 30 saves in the defeat, and John Gibson is expected to start in the next game.

Injuries for the Anaheim Ducks include Trevor Zegras (Lower Body - Questionable), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles - Out), Chase De Leo (Knee - Out), Brock McGinn (Lower Body - Out), and Jamie Drysdale (Lower Body - Out).