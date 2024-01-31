San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

In a game between Western Conference teams, the Anaheim Ducks (17-30-2, 14th in conference) will host the San Jose Sharks (14-32-4, 15th) at the Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Both teams are positioned low in standings. Anaheim comes off a 3-2 victory on Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Wild, holding a 4-5-1 record in the last 10 games. During this stretch, they averaged 2.9 goals per game, but struggled defensively, conceding an average of 3.5 goals.

San Jose, with a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 contests, secured a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 30. They averaged 2.4 goals per game during this period, but faced defensive challenges, allowing an average of 2.9 goals per game.

The clash will be competitive as both teams seek valuable points to improve their standings in the conference. Especially sharks who are playing like they got nothing to loose.

San Jose Sharks' projected lineup

San Jose Sharks

Forwards

Mike Hoffman - Logan Couture - Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Anthony Duclair

Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Luke Kunin

Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina

Defenceman

Shakir Mukhamadullin - Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotyuk - Calen Addison

Ty Emberson - Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

San Jose Sharks starting goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen Anaheim Ducks

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks.

Games Played: 23

Wins: 6

Losses: 14

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 71

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.59

Shots Faced: 716

Saves: 645

Save Percentage: .901

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 51:38

Anaheim Ducks' projected lineup

Anaheim Ducks

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom - Mason McTavish - Jakob Silfverberg

Brett Leason - Sam Carrick - Ross Johnston

Defenceman

Olen Zellweger - Cam Fowler

Urho Vaakanainen - Gustav Lindstrom

Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas

Goalie

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Anaheim Ducks' starting goalie

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson

John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks.

Games Played: 31

Wins: 9

Losses: 19

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 89

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.09

Shots Faced: 892

Saves: 803

Save Percentage: .900

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 55:47