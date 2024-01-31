San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

In a game between Western Conference teams, the Anaheim Ducks (17-30-2, 14th in conference) will host the San Jose Sharks (14-32-4, 15th) at the Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
Both teams are positioned low in standings. Anaheim comes off a 3-2 victory on Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Wild, holding a 4-5-1 record in the last 10 games. During this stretch, they averaged 2.9 goals per game, but struggled defensively, conceding an average of 3.5 goals.
San Jose, with a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 contests, secured a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 30. They averaged 2.4 goals per game during this period, but faced defensive challenges, allowing an average of 2.9 goals per game.
The clash will be competitive as both teams seek valuable points to improve their standings in the conference. Especially sharks who are playing like they got nothing to loose.
San Jose Sharks' projected lineup
Forwards
- Mike Hoffman - Logan Couture - Fabian Zetterlund
- Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Anthony Duclair
- Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Luke Kunin
- Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina
Defenceman
- Shakir Mukhamadullin - Jan Rutta
- Nikita Okhotyuk - Calen Addison
- Ty Emberson - Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Goalie
- Kaapo Kahkonen
- Mackenzie Blackwood
San Jose Sharks starting goalie
Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to start for the Sharks.
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 6
- Losses: 14
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 71
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.59
- Shots Faced: 716
- Saves: 645
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 51:38
Anaheim Ducks' projected lineup
Anaheim Ducks
Forwards
- Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
- Frank Vatrano - Bo Groulx - Troy Terry
- Isac Lundestrom - Mason McTavish - Jakob Silfverberg
- Brett Leason - Sam Carrick - Ross Johnston
Defenceman
- Olen Zellweger - Cam Fowler
- Urho Vaakanainen - Gustav Lindstrom
- Jackson Lacombe - Radko Gudas
Goalie
- John Gibson
- Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks' starting goalie
John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks.
- Games Played: 31
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 19
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 89
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.09
- Shots Faced: 892
- Saves: 803
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 55:47