San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 27 Oct 2023

Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) are set to welcome the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Friday, Oct 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET.

This game will be streamed in real-time and air on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, Bally Sports, Bally Sports Canes, and BSSO.

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game details

Date and Time: Friday, Oct 27, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Broadcast: Bally Sports, Ball Sports Canes, ESPN+, NBCS-CA and BSSO

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: Sharks Audio Network, 99.9 The Fan

San Jose Sharks Game preview

Expand Tweet

In the NHL rankings, the San Jose Sharks currently sit at the 32nd spot with only eight goals scored this season, averaging just 1.1 per game. Defensively, they've allowed 28 total goals, an average of four per game, ranking them 30th in the league.

Their goal differential is -20, making them the 32nd-ranked team in the NHL. On the power play, the San Jose Sharks scored three goals, placing them in the 21st position. Their power-play percentage is 13.64%, the 21st rank in the league.

Their penalty kill percentage is 74.07%, putting them at the 20th rank. The Sharks excel in faceoff wins, leading the league with a 55.8% win percentage. However, their shooting percentage is just 4.7%, ranking them 32nd in the league.

The San Jose Sharks have yet to record a shutout this season, and they maintain averages of 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

San Jose Sharks key players and injury status

San Jose's Tomas Hertl has been a key player, contributing five points (0.7 per game) by scoring one goal and providing four assists in seven games, with an average playing time of 20 minutes and 30 seconds per game.

Meanwhile, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed three points (0.4 per game) to the campaign with two goals and one assist. Filip Zadina has scored two goals with two points this season.

In the goaltending, Kaapo Kahkonen has a season record of 0-2-0, allowing eight goals, resulting in a commendable 1.1 goals against average. He's made 70 saves with an 89.744 save percentage, which ranks 39th in the league.

The Sharks' injury list includes Mikael Granlund, with a lower-body injury, Logan Couture, also nursing a lower-body issue, and Alexander Barabanov, recovering from a finger injury.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are the second-best scoring team in the league, with 30 total goals (3.8 per game). On the defensive end, they ranked 32nd in the NHL, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game), resulting in a -5 goal differential, the 26th in the league.

Their power-play performance is noteworthy, with eight goals on 35 power-play chances, making them the fourth-best in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate stands at 22.86%, ranking 11th.

Leading the NHL, the Hurricanes have scored four shorthanded goals this season. However, the penalty kill percentage is 69.7%, the 28th rank in the league. Faceoff wins stand at 50%, placing them 17th in the NHL.

As a team, they hold a 10.8% shooting percentage, which ranks 10th in the league. The Hurricanes have not achieved a shutout this season and maintain averages of 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injury status

Leading the pack for Carolina this season, Martin Necas has secured an impressive nine points. He maintains an average of 0.5 goals per game and a remarkable 16.7% shooting accuracy.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been another key contributor, contributing nine points, including four goals and five assists. Brady Skjei has also chipped in with seven points this season, tallying one goal from 14 shots and adding six assists.

In goal, Antti Raanta, with a 1-1-0 record, maintains a stellar 1.2 goals against average and an 81.818 save percentage.

The Hurricane's injury list includes Ryan Suzuki and Vasiliy Ponomarev, with Frederik Andersen listed as questionable due to an upper-body issue and Brett Pesce sidelined with a lower-body injury.