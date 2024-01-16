San Jose Sharks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 16th 2024 

Tuesday night's matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks promises to be a riveting contest, with both teams eager to secure a victory. The puck drop will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Live streaming options, where and how to watch the game live on TV

The channels on which TV viewers can watch the action live include ESPN, NBCS-CHI and NBCS-CA. These networks will offer in-depth game coverage, containing analysis and live action.

Live Streaming

On the other hand, several streaming platforms will show the San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks matchup. Some of the top ways to watch the live game are ESPN+, Hulu and FUBO, with a free trial.

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The San Jose Sharks (10-31-3) were handed a road loss against the Buffalo Sabres in their most recent outing. With offensive weaknesses haunting them, the Sharks strive to change the course of events and achieve a victory over the Blackhawks.

The Sharks are 39 points adrift of the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division, where every game is crucial if they want to make any progress up the table.

On the offensive end, the Sharks have been dealing with a goal-scoring issue as they average 2.05 goals per game, which ranks them 32nd in the league. Defensively, however, they struggle, giving 4.07 goals per match on average, which puts them last in goals against.

Their power play success is 18.5%, ranking 20th in the league, while their penalty kill rate of 71.6% places them at the bottom as they ranked 32nd.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks also have their issues to grapple with, given that they are standing at 12-29-2. They have scored just a goal each in the last three games, even though they had put up solid defensive efforts. The Blackhawks occupy eighth place in the Central Division and are behind the Winnipeg Jets by 34 points.

On the offensive side, the Blackhawks are 31st in the league, with an average of 2.26 goals per game. Defensively, they allow 3.65 goals per game, which puts them in the 29th position for this particular indicator. The penalty killing stands at 75.4%, which gives them the 27th spot, while their power play success rate sits at 12.8%, leaving them at the 31st rank.