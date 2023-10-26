San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 26 Oct. 2023

The San Jose Sharks (0-5-1) will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) at Amalie Arena, Tampa, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET.

This matchup will be streamed live and will also be broadcast on Bally Sports, Bally Sports Sun, ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

The Sharks are yet to secure a victory this season, holding a 0-5-1 record and sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division. In contrast, the Lightning, with a 3-2-2 record, are riding the wave of an impressive home win.

The Sharks are determined to climb out of the Western Conference's basement, while the Lightning look to continue their ascent in the Atlantic Division.

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game details

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Broadcast: Bally Sports, Bally Sports Sun, ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Streaming: fuboTV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on Sharks Audio Network, Bolts Radio and 102.5 The Bone

San Jose Sharks game preview

The Sharks' offense ranks 31st in the NHL, having scored eight goals (averaging 1.3 per game). On the defensive end, they concede an average of 3.7 goals per game, placing them 24th in the league with a total of 22 goals conceded. Their differential stands at -14, which is 32nd in the league.

On the power play, the Sharks have netted three goals out of 20 opportunities, ranking 19th in the NHL, with a power-play percentage of 15%.

Their penalty-kill percentage is 22nd at 73.91%. They excel in faceoffs with the league's second-best win rate at 54.9%. However, their shooting percentage is low at 5.4%, ranking 31st in the league.

The Sharks are yet to record a shutout and maintain an average of 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

San Jose Sharks key players and injury status

San Jose's Tomas Hertl has been a key contributor, amassing five points from one goal and four assists over six games. Fabian Zetterlund maintains a consistent pace with an average of 0.5 points per game, accumulating three points through two goals and one assist. Filip Zadina has made a significant impact with two goals, totaling two points.

In goaltending, Kaapo Kahkonen holds a 0-2-0 record for the season, making 61 saves and allowing seven goals, resulting in a 1.2 goals against average and an 89.706% save percentage, ranking 36th in the league.

Unfortunately, Mikael Granlund is sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning are an offensive force, ranking eighth in the NHL with a total of 23 goals, averaging 3.3 per game. On the flip side, they've struggled defensively, allowing 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), placing them 27th in the league for goals conceded.

Their goal differential is -1, which is 16th in the league. The Lightning's power play has been impressive, scoring eight goals out of 24 opportunities this season, ranking third in the NHL.

They also maintain a strong 33.33% power-play conversion rate, which is the fifth-best in the league. On the defensive end, the Tampa Bay Lightning have the third-best penalty kill percentage in the NHL at 94.12%. They excel in faceoffs with a sixth-best win rate of 53.9%.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ninth in shooting percentage with 11.6% and have achieved one shutout this season. In terms of physical play, they average 15.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injury status

Nikita Kucherov stands out as one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors this season, scoring 10 points. He maintains an impressive average of 0.9 goals per game with a remarkable 21.4% shooting percentage.

Brayden Point is another key contributor for the Tampa Bay Lightning, with a total of nine points, consisting of one goal and eight assists.

Brandon Hagel has made a significant impact on Tampa Bay's offense this season, contributing seven points in seven games, with four goals and three assists.

In the goaltending department, Matt Tomkins has a record of 0-1-0 over one game allowing four goals while making 33 saves.

In terms of injuries, Andrei Vasilevskiy is sidelined due to a back injury, and Tyler Motte is out with an upper-body ailment.

Don't forget to set a reminder for Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. ET when the San Jose Sharks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in what promises to be an action-packed contest.

Moreover, the Tampa Bay Lightning have arranged an exciting art and movie night at Midtown Tampa from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

