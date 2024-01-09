San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 9th 2024

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up to host the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET, hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating an exciting matchup between these two teams.

TV channel and live streaming options

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA, providing fans with multiple viewing options to catch the action. For those tuning in on television, the game will be available on NBC Sports Networks.

In terms of online streaming, Fubo presents a convenient option for fans to watch the game for free. The live stream on Fubo allows hockey enthusiasts to enjoy the matchup from the comfort of their devices, ensuring that no one misses the excitement of the game, regardless of their location.

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The San Jose Sharks enter the game with a challenging season, particularly on the offensive front. With only 2.00 goals per game and a recent slump, the Sharks face an uphill battle against the Maple Leafs.

Tomas Hertl and Mikael Granlund have been standout performers, contributing 18 goals and 36 assists, but the rest of the offense has struggled to find the back of the net.

Furthermore, the Sharks' defensive woes have added to their challenges, conceding 4.03 goals per game in their past 11 outings. While Ty Emberson and Mario Ferraro have shown resilience, the overall defensive unit has allowed opponents to capitalize on open shots, making it a tough season for goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with a .891 save percentage.

On the flip side, the Toronto Maple Leafs boast a stellar offensive performance this season, averaging 3.49 goals per game. The trio of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner has been instrumental, amassing 66 goals and 73 assists to lead the team's top two lines.

Additional contributions from John Tavares, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok have added depth to the Maple Leafs' offensive prowess.

Despite their offensive success, the Maple Leafs have faced challenges on the defensive end, allowing 3.22 goals per game. While T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly have demonstrated defensive prowess, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, providing opponents with opportunities to find the back of the net.

A shining beacon for the Maple Leafs has been goaltender Martin Jones, who boasts an impressive .932 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against average. He has faced 296 shots with a 8.7 goals saved above average.

Head-to-head clashes between Toronto Maple Leafs and Sharks

The head-to-head history between the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks across 22 games paints a one-sided but goal-filled picture. The Sharks have claimed 14 victories to the Maple Leafs' eight, with no draws in their encounters. Overtime and shootout results are evenly matched, each team securing one win and one loss in both categories.

The goal-scoring dynamics tilt in favor of the Sharks, averaging 3.2 goals per match, while the Maple Leafs trail with an average of 2.6 goals.