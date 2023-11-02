San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 2nd Nov 2023

The San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks are set to ignite the 2023-24 NHL Season on Thursday, Nov 2, with an epic showdown in the Pacific Division at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The game will commence at 10.30 p.m.ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA, marking the start of their four-game regular season series, and Vancouver is eager to extend its tenth consecutive win against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time: Nov 2nd, 2023 at 10.30 p.m. ET

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose, California

Broadcast: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: SiriusXM CH91, Sharks AudioNet and SN650

The San Jose Sharks are on the hunt for their first win in the 2023-24 campaign

The San Jose Sharks are in search of their first win in the 2023-24 season and currently hold the distinction of being the only winless team in the league.

After nine games, the Sharks have only managed to earn one point. Since their 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Sharks have faced seven consecutive losses.

The San Jose Sharks currently possess the NHL's lowest-scoring offense, averaging just one goal per game. Their shooting percentage of 4.1 ranks as the league's worst, and they are 26th in power-play efficiency at 3-for-24.

In defense, San Jose Sharks allowed 3.78 goals per game and ranks 18th in penalty-kill percentage. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start with a season record of 0-5-1 while Kaapo Kahkonen holds a record of 0-3-0.

On the injury front, Mitchell Russell is out with an undisclosed injury, Matt Benning is also sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Logan Couture is unavailable due to a lower-body injury and Alexander Barabanov is out with a finger injury.

Canucks seek to maintain momentum from their strong start

The Vancouver Canucks are poised to extend their impressive start with four wins in their last five games and secured 2nd spot in the Pacific Division.

After a brief setback with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, the Canucks quickly bounced back by defeating the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their recent three-game homestand.

Their remarkable comeback saw them score four unanswered goals after initially trailing 2-1 in the first period. Elias Pettersson's season tally moved to five goals and 11 assists while Hughes now has three goals and eight assists.

The Canucks have excelled in offensive this season, ranking third in the league with an average of 4.00 goals per game and sixth in power-play efficiency at 8-for-35.

In defense, they rank fourth in the league, allowing only 2.33 goals per game, and their penalty kill percentage ranks 16th at 77.1%.

In goal, Thatcher Demko, with a 1.92 GAA is expected to make his second consecutive start in an upcoming game although an official announcement has not been made.

On the injury front, Teddy Blueger is sidelined with a leg injury while Guillaume Brisebois is out due to an upper-body injury. Tucker Poolman is unavailable due to a head injury.