San Jose Sharks vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions, & more | 29th Oct 2023

The NHL action on Sunday promises an exciting showdown as the Washington Capitals (3-3-1) square off against the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) at the iconic Capital One Arena in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Hockey fans across the nation can tune in for this clash of titans, as the game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

San Jose Sharks Game preview

The San Jose Sharks are enduring a challenging season, finding themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings with a disheartening 0-7-1 record. As they prepare for their upcoming matchup, their recent performances have left much to be desired. In their past two games, the Sharks were shut out, losing 6-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning and 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Against the Hurricanes, the Sharks were thoroughly dominated, being outshot 40-20 and outplayed with an expected goal rate of 4.18-1.9. It's safe to say that the Sharks are in a tough spot, struggling to secure their first win of the season.

One of the glaring issues for the Sharks this season has been their lackluster offense. They've been scoring an average of just one goal per game, a statistic that places them at the bottom of the league.

Their offensive struggles are further highlighted by their average of 23.8 shots per game, the lowest in the league. To make matters worse, the Sharks have generated the fewest expected goals per 60 minutes (2.1) and the seventh-fewest high-danger shots in the NHL. It's clear that offensive production is a significant challenge for the team.

Washington Capitals Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Washington Capitals have had a somewhat underwhelming start to their season. With a 3-3-1 record, the Capitals haven't yet hit their stride. Despite their shaky start, the Capitals managed to secure back-to-back wins, defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-4 and the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout.

In their recent victory over the Wild, the Capitals were outshot 41-33, but they overcame the odds with a remarkable performance from their goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, who made 39 saves with an impressive .951 save percentage.

Similar to the Sharks, the Capitals have faced offensive challenges this season. They've averaged just two goals per game, which ranks them third from the bottom in the league. Their average of 27.9 shots per game doesn't paint a much better picture. In terms of expected goals per 60 minutes, they rank eighth lowest with 2.79, and they also have the eighth-fewest high-danger shots in the NHL.

San Jose Sharks Projected lines

Forwards

ANTHONY DUCLAIR TOMAS HERTL FABIAN ZETTERLUND WILLIAM EKLUND NICO STURM LUKE KUNIN FILIP ZADINA JACOB PETERSON MIKE HOFFMAN GIVANI SMITH RYAN CARPENTER KEVIN LABANC

Defensemen

MARIO FERRARO TY EMBERSON MATT BENNING KYLE BURROUGHS NIKOLAI KNYZHOV JAN RUTTA

Goalies

MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD KAAPO KAHKONEN

Washington Capitals Projected lines

Forwards

ALEX OVECHKIN DYLAN STROME TOM WILSON SONNY MILANO EVGENY KUZNETSOV T.J. OSHIE CONNOR MCMICHAEL NICKLAS BACKSTROM ANTHONY MANTHA BECK MALENSTYN ALIAKSEI PROTAS MATTHEW PHILLIPS

Defensemen

MARTIN FEHERVARY JOHN CARLSON RASMUS SANDIN TREVOR VAN RIEMSDYK ALEXANDER ALEXEYEV NICK JENSEN

Goalies

DARCY KUEMPER HUNTER SHEPARD

San Jose Sharks vs Washington Capitals: Odds and Predictions

In the Sharks vs. Capitals matchup, the odds favor the Capitals at -210 on the moneyline, with the Sharks at +172. The over/under is set at 6.5.

The Sharks are seeking a rebound after two consecutive shutout losses, while the Capitals are riding a two-game winning streak. The Capitals will most likely win this game against the Sharks.