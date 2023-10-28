"Say goodbye to that perfect record" - NHL fans react to Blackhawks sealing shocking OT win over Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime, bringing their unbeatable run to an end on Friday.

It was a seesaw battle, with both teams going back and forth until the very end. Both teams played well and were eager to put the puck into each other's net. The game was deadlocked at 3-3 before Philipp Kurashev scored the winner for the Blackhawks in OT.

The Vegas Golden Knights, despite the first loss of the season, remain at the top of the Pacific Division with 15 points. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks sit at the bottom of the Central Division with six points.

Hawks fans were ecstatic with their team's dramatic OT win over the Golden Knights and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. One fan tweeted:

"Say goodbye to that perfect record!!"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights?

The Golden Knights (7-0-1) hosted the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

In the first period, Pavel Dorofeyev's tip-in goal at the 1:35 mark put the Golden Knights up 1-0. Two minutes later, William Karlssonon's tip-in goal gave the Knights a two-goal advantage.

In the remaining 10 minutes of the first period, the Hawks displayed resilience and mounted a remarkable comeback. At the 13:20 mark, Ryan Donato's wrist goal cut the Knights' lead to 2-1. Just over a minute later, Connor Bedard's goal tied the game for the Hawks before heading into the second period.

The second period had no goals scored by either of the teams. In the final period, Taylor Raddysh put Chicago in the lead for the first time. However, a goal from Shea Theodore at the halfway mark tied the game, forcing overtime.

With 2:50 minutes into OT, Phillip Kurashev's powerplay goal sealed the win for the Hawks. The Hawks next play against the Arizona Coyotes (3-4-0) on Monday, Oct. 30. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.