"Scandal? Trade?" - NHL fans left speculating as Carter Hart goes private on IG

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has sparked a wide array of interest in the NHL community after going private on Instagram.

Moreover, he's also removed his association with the Flyers from his bio, leading fans to speculate about the 25-year-old's decision.

The goalie's decision to go private on Instagram only served to add fuel to the speculation that the netminder's time is up and a trade is on the horizon. However aside from a potential trade, there is another scenario involving the goalie.

Carter Hart is reportedly one of the players under investigation in the Hockey Canada scandal involving a sexual assault on a woman in 2018. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment and the investigation into the matter is ongoing. The final verdict is expected to be announced soon.

This is another reason why fans on social media are speculating about Hart's decision to go private on Instagram.

On Reddit users wrote:

"Scandal? Trade rumours? People constantly bugging him on IG about scandals and trade rumours?"

Apart from Carter Hart, other players involved in the investigation have gone private on IG

On the same day that Hart decided to go private on Instagram several other members of Team Canada's 2018 roster who have been in the investigation carried out the same, only to add fuel to the speculations.

The new development has raised several concerns in the NHL world. The investigation into the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal, reportedly involving Hart and several other players, is expected to be completed soon. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation holds for Hart in the coming days or weeks.

Hart is one of the most promising goalies in the NHL at the moment. He was the No.48 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In his 201 career games for the Flyers, Hart has an 84-84 record, posting a .906 save percentage.

