"Screaming, crying, throwing up" - NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard link up at Media Tour

The NHL North American Player Media Tour is an annual event that brings together some of the league's brightest stars, including Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard this time around. It gives fans a chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite players as they gear up for the upcoming season.

However, the meeting of two generations of hockey greatness, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard left fans in awe.

For 18-year-old Connor Bedard, a forward for the Chicago Blackhawks, this event was nothing short of a dream come true. Bedard, widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the NHL, had the opportunity to meet some of the league's superstars. He also got to engage in a conversation with the player he had long idolized, the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary center, Sidney Crosby.

The moment was undoubtedly a highlight of the Media Tour, and NHL fans couldn't contain their excitement.

One fan, overwhelmed with emotions, exclaimed,

"Screaming, crying, throwing up,"

Another fan saw the meeting as a golden opportunity for the young rookie, Connor Bedard.

"Good opportunity for the Rookie!"

Some fans couldn't help but notice the dynamic between the two players. One fan humorously quipped,

"Sid’s definitely giving cool Uncle vibes here."

As the NHL North American Player Media Tour continues to unfold, the moment when Crosby and Bedard linked up will remain etched in the memories of fans. It's a reminder of the enduring legacy of the NHL's veterans and the exciting future that lies ahead with young talents like Bedard.

Connor Bedard on Pittsburgh Penguins center and captain Sidney Crosby.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, had a memorable meeting during the NHL North American Player Media Tour. The encounter was captured in photos at the Vegas Golden Knights' AHL affiliate's practice facility, America First Center.

Bedard in a discussion with NHL.com said,

“Of course, my childhood idol (Sidney Crosby) in the hockey world and is such a good, genuine guy. For me to kind of spend some time with him and learn about him, the way he kind of handles himself and everything, has been great for me.”

Bedard, brimming with excitement, later discussed the possibility of facing Crosby and the Penguins on opening night when the Chicago Blackhawks visit Pittsburgh on October 10. Bedard's focus, for now, remains on training camp and preparations leading up to the season.