Sean Avery believes Connor Bedard can never become an NHL GOAT like Wayne Gretzky or Mike Bossy

Former NHLer and Oppenheimer's weatherman Sean Avery believes Connor Bedard will never become as great a player such as Wayne Gretzky or Mike Bossy. The reasons may sound humorous and surprising to many.

Being disciplined and staying in top-notch shape are two of the most important aspects on which NHL athletes work hard to reach the top in today's fast-paced and ever-changing hockey dynamics.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has never had fast food, not even a Big Mac or French fries. This is why Sean Avery is concerned and thinks the 18-year-old will never become an NHL GOAT.

Avery recently posted a reel on Instagram and stated that Wayne Gretzky used to have a pizza and a coke before the game, while Mike Bossy used to have a black coffee and a cigarette between periods, and both ended up being two of the greatest NHL players of all time.

For Avery, Connor Bedard has to be "loose as a goose" to be the greatest.

"I can do a lot better"- Connor Bedard on his NHL debut

Connor Bedard made his Chicago Blackhawks NHL debut in a preseason clash against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Thursday. The Hawks won the contest 2-1 in overtime.

Expand Tweet

Bedard had an outstanding performance, recording two assists, one of which was on Andreas Athanasiou's game-winning goal in OT. He had five shots on goal and clocked 21:20 minutes of ice time, winning 10 of 16 face-offs.

Following the game, Bedard spoke to the media and said he can do a lot better (via NHL.com):

"I didn't think I personally played great. It's really good to get the win -- obviously preseason. Nothing's better than winning. I felt good in the systems, which is a good thing. In the [defensive] zone I felt pretty comfortable. But I think I can do a lot better."

Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Also Read: Are NHL Preseason games televised? How to watch your favorite team in action this season