Sean Avery believes Connor Bedard can never become an NHL GOAT like Wayne Gretzky or Mike Bossy

Ice Hockey
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 30, 2023 10:38 GMT
Former NHLer and Oppenheimer's weatherman Sean Avery believes Connor Bedard will never become as great a player such as Wayne Gretzky or Mike Bossy. The reasons may sound humorous and surprising to many.

Being disciplined and staying in top-notch shape are two of the most important aspects on which NHL athletes work hard to reach the top in today's fast-paced and ever-changing hockey dynamics.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has never had fast food, not even a Big Mac or French fries. This is why Sean Avery is concerned and thinks the 18-year-old will never become an NHL GOAT.

Avery recently posted a reel on Instagram and stated that Wayne Gretzky used to have a pizza and a coke before the game, while Mike Bossy used to have a black coffee and a cigarette between periods, and both ended up being two of the greatest NHL players of all time.

For Avery, Connor Bedard has to be "loose as a goose" to be the greatest.

"I can do a lot better"- Connor Bedard on his NHL debut

Connor Bedard made his Chicago Blackhawks NHL debut in a preseason clash against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Thursday. The Hawks won the contest 2-1 in overtime.

Bedard had an outstanding performance, recording two assists, one of which was on Andreas Athanasiou's game-winning goal in OT. He had five shots on goal and clocked 21:20 minutes of ice time, winning 10 of 16 face-offs.

Following the game, Bedard spoke to the media and said he can do a lot better (via NHL.com):

"I didn't think I personally played great. It's really good to get the win -- obviously preseason. Nothing's better than winning. I felt good in the systems, which is a good thing. In the [defensive] zone I felt pretty comfortable. But I think I can do a lot better."

Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
