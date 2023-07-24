In a recent episode of the Leafs Nation podcast with host Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga, former NHL player Sean Avery didn't hold back in his opinion on the Toronto Maple Leafs' latest acquisition, forward Ryan Reaves. Avery expressed his reservations about Reaves' playstyle and the potential impact it could have on the team.

Avery said:

"Mark my words, the Reaves things going to turn into a sideshow, it's going to turn into a sideshow, and it's just a thing that we don't really need."

TheLeafsNation @TLNdc



"𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨'𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸."



- @imseanavery didn't like Toronto's offseason acquisition of Ryan Reaves.



@thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill Presented by @Betano_Canada"𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘮𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨'𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸."- @imseanavery didn't like Toronto's offseason acquisition of Ryan Reaves. #LeafsForever @thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill pic.twitter.com/rFsoYN2nwG

Rosehill asked:

"Do you think that's going to be a mess because of the sideshow that it could be with that role? Or do you not think that he's had enough time in this league and he's been able to stay in it the way he has because he does get what to do and when to do it?"

Avery's blunt assessment centered on his belief that Reaves tends to make the game more about himself, which could detract from the team's focus and objectives.

Avery said:

"I think he turns it into a little bit of a too much of him show, you know."

Drawing a comparison to old-school enforcers like Colton Orr, Avery praised his intimidating style of play. He was known for his fear-inducing physicality.

Avery said:

"Those guys were scary, you know, and they just, you knew that they were like the Leafs' show."

In contrast, Avery believes that Reaves runs the risk of overshadowing the team dynamic with his individual showmanship:

"It's just too much ... coming to camp, bang f***ing bodies, beat some people up and don't do, like we don't need to see you become like a legend that way."

Avery, known for his provocative behavior both on and off the ice during his NHL career, has never been one to shy away from expressing his unfiltered opinions.

Toronto Maple Leafs' new roster moves

While some may view his comments as controversial, Avery's candid perspective adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster decisions and the way they will impact the team's performance in the upcoming season.

The Maple Leafs recently signed Reaves to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million. In the 2022-23 season, Reaves recorded five goals and 10 assists in 61 games while playing for the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild acquired him from the New York Rangers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!