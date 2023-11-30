Sean Avery lambasts Corey Perry's manliness; urges veteran to take responsibility for his actions

Corey Perry's contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks for "unacceptable" conduct for actions that were against certain league policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

Corey Perry's controversy reached former NHLer Sean Avery's ears, who took to his Instagram stories earlier today to call out the now-unrestricted free agent.

In the video, Sean Avery demands Perry act like a man and shoulder his responsibilities:

"Corey Perry, this is on you and only you. What did you do brother? Where are you and when are you gonna stand up like a man and take the fall? Because other people are getting dragged through the mud."

One of the rumors that were afloat on social media was Corey Perry's involvement with a teammate's family member.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson shut down the "disgusting" rumors during the post-conference, announcing Perry's contract termination;

"However, I do want to be very clear on this one point. This does not involve any players or their families and anything that suggests otherwise or anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and frankly is disgusting... This was a workplace matter.

Sean Avery points to these rumors that had taken the internet by storm and strongly urges Perry to "stand up" and hold himself accountable for his actions.

"The internet is ablaze, Chicago Blackhawks weren't equipped to handle this. It's on you brother. Stand up! Where are you? Be accounted for."

The Perry camp has not released an official statement since the Blackhawks announcement.

Corey Perry's incident rumored to be alcohol-related

The incident that led the Blackhawks to terminate Perry's contract was reportedly taken last week when the team was visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan that this incident involved a team employee.

The next day, per Frank Seravalli's sources the incident that allegedly involved Corey Perry and the Blackhawks team employee was an alcohol-fueled incident.

"An alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry was alleged to have occurred during an event that included corporate partners and team employees in attendance."

With the Blackhawks GM declaring he will not be disclosing any details related to the internal investigation that led to the decision to terminate Perry's contract, the hockey world's questions may be left unanswered for a long time.