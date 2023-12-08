In a recent Instagram post shared by Full Send Hockey, former professional ice hockey player Sean Avery stirred up a debate by naming the No. 1 player in the NHL, and it's not the widely acclaimed Connor McDavid. The post, which features Avery's bold proclamation, asserts that the top spot belongs to Nikita Kucherov, a Russian player known for his exceptional skills and flamboyant off-ice antics.

Avery opened the discussion by acknowledging the diverse opinions surrounding the best player in the NHL, mentioning notable names like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and the rising star Connor Bedard. However, Avery was quick to make a surprising declaration, asserting that Nikita Kucherov holds the coveted title of the No 1 player in the league.

According to Avery, Kucherov's greatness extends beyond his on-ice prowess.:

"The No. 1 player in the NHL is Nikita Kucherov. No. 1 greatest fu**ing performer in the history of all Russian players."

Avery highlighted Kucherov's impressive track record, which includes winning multiple Stanley Cups. The post took an amusing turn as Avery emphasized Kucherov's unique celebration ritual, where he takes off his shirt and indulges in a two-week-long celebration.

He added:

"He wins Stanley Cups, he takes his shirt off and he proceeds to get completely shitfaced for two weeks as the best player in the NHL."

Avery depicted Kucherov as more than just a skilled assassin on the ice. He described him as a "dog," a term likely meant to convey Kucherov's tenacity, determination and competitive spirit. The comparison continued with Avery lauding Kucherov as possessing the mind of a Wayne Gretzky, the edges of a Connor McDavid, and the looks of, well, an Avery himself.

One notable aspect that Avery underlined was Kucherov's claim to fame as arguably having the best one-timer in the history of the NHL since the legendary Brett Hull.

He said:

"Nikita Kucherov is a dog, not just a f**king skilled assassin, a diamond cutter arguably since Brett Hull, the best one timer in the history of the NHL"

Avery credited Kucherov not only with individual brilliance but also with the winning prowess reminiscent of hockey legends like Mark Messier:

"With the mind of a Gretzky, the edges of a McDavid, the looks of an Avery and the winning prowess of a Messier."

Sean Avery's NHL career and stats

Sean Avery, hailing from North York, Ontario, Canada, entered the NHL undrafted, signing with the Detroit Red Wings in 1999. Despite a debut season with the Red Wings in 2001-02, he missed the 41-game threshold for engraving his name on the Stanley Cup in 2002.

Sean Avery then played for the LA Kings for four seasons, followed by a six-season stint with the New York Rangers. A brief 23-game tenure with the Dallas Stars rounded out his dynamic 580-game NHL career, accumulating 247 points (90 goals, 157 assists).