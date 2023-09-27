Sean Avery nominates Toronto Maple Leafs star as Taylor Swift's date over Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift became the talk of the sports world this Sunday when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game, as it's been rumored she is dating Travis Kelce.

The two left the stadium together and became one of the most talked about stories in sports and entertainment world.

Swift is arguably the biggest music star in the world, but former NHL player Sean Avery doesn't think Kelce is good enough for her. He believes Kelce is too cringy and thinks Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander would be a better boyfriend.

"Ugh, I've really racked my brain around this situation," said Avery. "Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift. I love Travis Kelce, he's a dog, he goes up for tough catches, sacrifices the body. He knows how to win. But, what in God's name was he wearing last night after the game? Unless you are Julian Schnabel painting in Montauk you can't wear such an outfit, it does not work."

Avery added:

"Taylor watching the game with Travis' mom, that's awkward, that's uncomfortable. She was cheering after the 40th point, nobody told her the rules. We all want soundbites. I'm all for love, but he is cheesy, corny, cringe. I think this is a play and a psyop. I would rather see her go on a date with William Nylander from the Toronto Maple Leafs, a little bit of European style, kids got game."

Although Sean Avery thinks Taylor Swift should date William Nylander, the Swede does have a longtime girlfriend so that wouldn't work. As well, right now, it appears Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying their early dates with one another. But, there has been no confirmation of the relationship from both sides.

Toronto Maple Leafs among Stanley Cup favorites

The Toronto Maple Leafs brought back their core four for this season, which includes Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander.

Yet, Toronto did go out and add some grit with Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Ryan Reaves to hopefully help them come playoff time.

The Maple Leafs are currently second in Stanley Cup odds at +900 entering the season, only trailing the Carolina Hurricanes. Toronto is also the favorite to win the Atlantic Division.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will open their 2023-24 NHL season at home on Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. They were eliminated after losing 4-1 to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs last season.