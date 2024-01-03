Sean Avery takes a jibe at WNBA and Brittney Griner while expressing excitement for new PWHL season

Former New York Rangers star Sean Avery tossed shade at WNBA team Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner while expressing his excitement for the all-new PWHL women's hockey league.

The PWHL's inaugural season began on Jan.1, with the PWHL New York taking on the PWHL Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. That marked the new era of a league with ambitious goals for ice hockey, similar to what the WNBA and NWSL did.

On Instagram, Sean Avery expressed his thoughts about the PWHL. He urged fans to support the league, saying that it should not fail like the WNBA while citing Brittney Griner's Russia reference:

"2024 New Year, new league, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), and I am here for it. These girls play for the love of the game. They don't get paid much money. They're chasing the manly cup, and there's a bunch of babes, and I want us to support this league" - Avery said

"I don't want it to become a failure like the WNBA. Brittney Griner went to Russia, and she tried to get stoned. That's the reason why we still talk about that league. - Avery added"

Brittney Griner was drafted with the first overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA draft. A year later, she went on to win the WNBA championship with the Mercury.

Following her stint in the WNBA, Griner flew to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the top-tier Russian Women's Basketball Premier League. As per reports, she made $1 million a season, which was a significant amount compared to what she was earning in the WNBA.

However, the year 2022 was marred with controversy for Griner. She found herself in hot water after she was arrested in Russia and charged with drug possession and smuggling. The WNBA star was in detention for 10 months.

She was released in December that year as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

How long did Sean Avery play in the NHL?

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers

Sean Avery was regarded as one of the toughest players in the league during his playing days. He gained recognition due to his involvement in controversies and disrespectful behavior, both on and off the ice.

The former winger made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player. He was signed by the Detroit Red Wings and went on to play for the LA Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars.

Sean Avery spent most of his time - six seasons - with the Rangers. He played for a decade in the league and garnered 247 points (90 goals and 157 assists) in 580 games.