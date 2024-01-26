Sean Avery vouches to play cupid for Tate McRae and Canucks' $47,100,000 superstar

Tate McRae is currently a hot topic in the NHL, and recently, Sean Avery, a former NHL player and podcaster, brought her into discussions.

In the latest episode of the 'Full Send' podcast, Avery declared that this Valentine’s Day, he'll be playing Cupid. He excitedly declared his goal of planning a blind date involving Canadian singer Tate McRae with Vancouver Canucks superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes during the NHL All-Star weekend.

"Because we are quickly approaching Valentine's Day, I would like to take it upon myself to play Cupid," Avery humorously declared

Avery explained,

"Tate McRae is going to be performing at the NHL All-Star game. Quinn Hughes is going to be playing in the NHL All-Star game, and I would like those two star-crossed lovers to go on a blind date. Italian food at my favorite restaurant in Toronto, the great Soto Soto."

This is because soon, pop star Mcrae will be the headliner for the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. In addition, she will also be the celebrity captain for Team McKinnon wearing yellow jerseys together with famous people like Nathan McKinnon and Cale Makar.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Quinn Hughes, who is an American defenseman and the captain of the Vancouver Canucks, signed a six-year contract worth $47,100,000. He was picked by the Canucks as the seventh overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Tate McRae headlines and captains team McKinnon at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

Canadian singer Tate McRae will headline the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Teased so pleasantly with a possible blind date by the cupid between Tate McRae and Quinn Hughes, it promises to be a memorable highlight.

Other celebrity captains include Justin Bieber, Will Arnett and Michael Bublé, leading teams in blue, white and red jerseys, respectively. The weekend includes NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills on Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3.

The event will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3 p.m. ET.