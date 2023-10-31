Former NHL player Sean Avery spoke on the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson after a collision with Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave. Avery, who played for four NHL teams during his career, admitted that watching the collision footage was a strenuous experience for him.

Johnson, the 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers forward, suffered a severe throat injury when he collided with Petgrave during a game on a Saturday. Petgrave, reportedly greatly distressed by the incident, appeared to lose his balance, causing his skate to fly. There is currently no suggestion of any deliberate wrongdoing on his part.

Avery, during an appearance on Fox News, was cautious about labeling Petgrave as a "dirty" player or characterizing the collision as "murder," according to host Jesse Watters. Avery responded,

"That's a pretty dangerous word to be throwing around. I've watched it, it's terrible, it's tough to watch."

He acknowledged the unorthodox nature of the collision and suggested that Petgrave may have attempted to make contact with Adam Johnson. Avery said,

"Did this kid make a very unorthodox move? Do I think he was trying to make contact of some sort? Absolutely."

However, he firmly added,

"Do I think he woke up and said I'm going to murder somebody today? No."

Avery also raised concerns about using titanium, thin blades on the bottom of players' skates and called for regulatory bodies to investigate this aspect of player equipment. He noted,

"I saw the hit... I saw the leg move. It shouldn't have been where it was. It's terrible. I can't even watch the video back."

The collision had a devastating outcome, as Johnson fell to the ice following the incident and was briefly assisted by a teammate before collapsing. The players on the ice formed a protective circle around him to allow for emergency medical treatment.

Johnson was subsequently rushed to the hospital from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, but a statement from the Panthers club confirmed that he had tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Tributes and Vigils for Adam Johnson

The hockey community and fans were deeply affected by Johnson's passing, and tributes poured in. Supporters from both clubs left flowers, heartfelt messages, a jersey, and a cup bearing the player's number 47 as a tribute. Johnson's fiancee, Ryan Wolfe, joined his teammates in visiting the makeshift memorial, and fans planned vigils in Nottingham and Sheffield to honor his memory.

The Elite Ice Hockey League decided to postpone the Panthers' next three games as players and the entire hockey community continue to grapple with the profound impact of the tragic events that unfolded on that fateful Saturday night.