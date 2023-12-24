Sean Kuraly injury update: Blue Jackets forward cleared to return home after suffering abdominal injury vs Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly's recent injury during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs had fans and teammates on edge. The Blue Jackets provided a series of updates on Kuraly's injury via X (formerly Twitter).

The first tweet alerted fans to Kuraly's injury, stating:

"UPDATE: #CBJ F Sean Kuraly was injured late in the 1st period of tonight’s game vs. Toronto. Medical personnel were alerted as a precaution. He is currently being evaluated at the arena."

The second tweet followed with more specific details:

"UPDATE: #CBJ Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury. While his injury does not appear to be serious at this time, he will be taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation."

In the final tweet of the series, the team shared reassuring news:

"UPDATE: #CBJ F Sean Kuraly was evaluated at Grant Medical Center after suffering an abdominal injury vs. Toronto. All tests were negative, and he went home last night."

During the game, Kuraly sustained an abdominal injury in a collision with Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and defenseman Jake McCabe. The incident led to the suspension of the final 19 seconds of the first period. Although the injury did not initially seem serious, Kuraly was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Columbus coach Pascal Vincent expressed his concern, stating (via NHL.com):

"They are checking if there is any bleeding or anything like that. It was also a head hit, so it was a combination of the upper body."

Teammate Adam Fantilli described the tense moment, saying:

"We're praying for him. We're really happy he's doing OK. That's scary. You never want to see that happen."

As the medical staff attended to Kuraly, the team and hockey fans anxiously awaited updates. Vincent acknowledged the uncertainty, saying:

"It was a scary moment; you don't know what happened."

Jacket's defenseman Erik Gudbranson on Sean Kuraly's injury

Once the news came that Sean Kuraly was fine and all tests were negative, the team refocused and returned to the ice. Despite losing 1-0 at the time of the suspension, the Blue Jackets played the remaining 19 seconds before the intermission.

The second period began with a face-off, and within 22 seconds, Justin Danforth tied the game at 1-1. Although the Maple Leafs eventually secured the win, the team's thoughts were with their injured teammate.

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson shared his relief, stating (via NHL.com):

"They got word to us that he's fine. I’m excited to go check up on him myself."

The positive outcome for Kuraly allowed the Blue Jackets to regroup and move forward.