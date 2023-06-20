Sean Monahan contract: How much is the Montreal Canadiens center's new extension worth?

The Montreal Canadiens have secured the services of veteran center Sean Monahan for the upcoming season with a one-year contract extension worth $1.985 million. The announcement was made by the club on Tuesday, signaling their commitment to Monahan's role within the team.

Monahan's performance in the 2022-23 season was cut short by a lower-body injury he sustained in early December. Prior to the injury, he had contributed six goals and 17 points in 25 games, showcasing his offensive capabilities. With his season prematurely ended, the 28-year-old from Brampton, Ontario was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The Canadiens' decision to re-sign Monahan shows their belief in his ability to make a significant impact on the team. Over the course of his career, Monahan has amassed impressive numbers, scoring 218 goals and accumulating 479 points in 681 games with both the Canadiens and his former team, the Calgary Flames.

His experience and offensive prowess make him a valuable asset to any team he represents. Montreal acquired Sean Monahan from the Flames last summer, along with a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for future considerations.

The move was part of Calgary's strategy to clear salary cap space in order to sign Nazem Kadri. For the Canadiens, the addition of Monahan provided a boost to their lineup and added depth to their roster.

Other moves by Montreal Canadiens apart from Sean Monahan's contract extension

Although the Montreal Canadiens did not qualify for the playoffs last season, fans are hopeful that the team will be competitive in the upcoming season. In addition to signing Sean Monahan and Cole Caufield, the Canadiens have also extended the contract of Michael Pezzetta. Caufield expressed his confidence in the team, stating that he has a lot of faith in the group.

Caufield said,

"It's obviously a significant factor. I believe in the direction the organization is heading, the plan they have in place, and everything that makes sense. I love being in Montreal; it feels like a second home or even a first home to me.

He further added,

"So, I'm thrilled to be here for the long term. It also puts my family in a good position, so all these factors contributed to the final decision on the terms and duration of the contract. I'm extremely excited and fortunate to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for an extended period."

Currently, the Montreal Canadiens hold the fifth overall and 31st overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. As for pending free agents, the team has Jonathan Drouin, Denis Gurianov, Alex Belzile, and Chris Tierney, after re-signing Sean Monahan.

