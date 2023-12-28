"Season's over" - NHL fans react as Sabres place Tage Thompson on non-roster reserve

In a surprising move, the Buffalo Sabres announced on Twitter that forward Tage Thompson had been assigned to the non-roster list due to personal reasons. The tweet, posted on X (formerly Twitter), left NHL fans speculating and reacting to the unexpected news.

The Sabres' official tweet stated,

"Tage Thompson has been assigned to the non-roster list (personal)."

When a player is placed on the non-roster list, it means that they are unavailable for reasons other than injury or illness and there is usually no set timeline for their return. As with the Injured Reserve, these players can be replaced.

Almost immediately, the hockey community began buzzing with varied reactions. One concerned fan lamented,

"Season's over,"

However, another fan quickly chimed in with reassurance, sharing information about Thompson's personal circumstances:

"Y'all he's fine; his wife is having a child."

Further insights emerged from another fan who speculated,

"They had to make a 'roster move' to get Girgensons back from IR, and Tage is getting a couple of days off with his newborn."

The Sabres' decision to place Thompson on non-roster reserve was met with both understanding and curiosity from fans. The unexpected absence of a key player like Thompson prompted discussions about the team's lineup adjustments.

Notably, Thompson's late scratch in the previous game led to Tyson Jost taking his place, with Casey Mittelstadt eventually joining the top line between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

Thompson's absence comes at a time when he had been making a significant impact on the ice, registering nine goals and 19 points in 26 games this season. This is a notable contrast to his impressive performance in the previous season, where he managed 47 goals and 94 points in 78 contests.

As fans await further updates on Thompson's status, a mix of concern, reassurance, and speculation can be seen in the comments.

Who is Tage Thompson's wife? All we know about his partner, Rachel

NHL star Tage Thompson is happily married to Rachel Thompson, whom he first met at a Halloween party in 2016. The couple began dating and, despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship due to Tage's hockey career, Rachel joined him after graduating in 2019.

They endured the distance, with Rachel visiting Tage in St. Louis and San Antonio whenever possible. After four years of dating, the couple got engaged on June 6, 2020. They sealed their commitment with a wedding at Saltwater Farm Vineyard on July 25, 2021, attended by family and friends.

The duo celebrated another joyous milestone with the birth of their first child, a son named Brooks Nathaniel Thompson, on July 6, 2022.

Tage shared the news on Instagram, with caption,

"Welcome to the world baby boy."