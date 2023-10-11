"Season's over, sell the team": Fans react to Vegas Golden Knights' commanding 4-1 victory over Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights have overcome their Stanley Cup hangover, defeating the Seattle Kraken with a commanding 4-1 scoreline in their season opener at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 10.

Vegas dominated the game completely. Although the Seattle Kraken had chances to score, they failed against the reigning champions' strong defense. The Golden Knights drove out the Kraken with four different players scoring.

Fans were pleased to witness the Knights' remarkable performance in their Cup defense and took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the team and some trolled Seattle as well. One X user wrote:

"Seasons over, sell the team, move to OKC"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the Vegas Golden Knights season opener pan out?

The Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 NHL season opener began with the team raising their 2023 Stanley Cup banner at their fortress in T-Mobile Arena.

In the first period, Chandler Stephenson smuggled an assist from Brett Howden and captain Mark Stone into the back of the net to put the Knights on the scoreboard. With just over five minutes before the intermission, Jonathan Marchessault gave the team a two-goal advantage.

Coming into the third period, Ivan Barbashev made it three to nothing for Vegas in the early frame. At 8:19, Jared McCann scored for the first time for the Seattle Kraken, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Kraken got some brilliant chances into the game, with the five-minute powerplay in the third period being their best on the night. However, they couldn't capitalize on the opportunities.

In the final frame of the third period, Jack Eichel scored the first empty netter of the season to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory over Seattle. The Knights' defense and Adin Hill between the pipes deserve credit for keeping the Kraken's offense at bay and not allowing them to capitalize on their chances.

Adin Hill blocked 32 shots and posted a.970 SV% on the night. The Vegas Golden Knights next play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.