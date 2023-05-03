The Seattle Kraken's incredible storyline as underdogs in the playoffs continues.

They started their Round 2 series on a high note, defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 (OT) to take a 1-0 lead.

The Kraken were brilliant in the game, starting early in the first period. They went on to score four goals in the opening period and took a 4-2 lead before the game moved into the second period. The second period went goalless.

In the third period, the Kraken struggled a little with their blue line. Joe Pavelski completed a hat-trick and then scored a fourth to help the Dallas Stars get back into the game, forcing overtime.

Yaani Gourde was the hero for the Kraken, scoring the OT winner at the 12:17 mark. Seattle Kraken fans were ecstatic about their team's win on the night. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Tyler Olsson @TylerOlsson @SeattleKraken @climatepledge Absolutely sensational. Bounce back in OT and had a short memory after a bad third. Outwork everyone. Every game. @SeattleKraken @climatepledge Absolutely sensational. Bounce back in OT and had a short memory after a bad third. Outwork everyone. Every game.

Abdiel Duarte @_Amtrak27 @SeattleKraken @climatepledge I lost about 10 years of my life but traveling down to Dallas for this game was worth it @SeattleKraken @climatepledge I lost about 10 years of my life but traveling down to Dallas for this game was worth it https://t.co/sdRa1u8maM

Kris @HuskiesFan19 @SeattleKraken @climatepledge OMG!!!! The Kraken magic continues!!!!! What a gutsy win in overtime on the road!!! Yani Gourde with the game winner!!! Grubauer was unbelievable once again!! Huge win!!! @SeattleKraken @climatepledge OMG!!!! The Kraken magic continues!!!!! What a gutsy win in overtime on the road!!! Yani Gourde with the game winner!!! Grubauer was unbelievable once again!! Huge win!!!

Seattle Kraken down the Dallas Stars to take 1-0 series lead

Jordon Eberle, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz and Yaani Gourde were the goal scorers for the Kraken on Tuesday. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves on the night.

Joe Pavelski scored four goals for the Dallas Stars and became the the oldest player in NHL history to do so in a playoff game.

Following the game, Yaani Gourde, the OT winning goal scorer for the Kraken, spoke to the media and said (via NHL.com):

"We're a pretty mature group in there and we trusted that the process was going to get it done. Keep working and keep at it and eventually we were going to get our break, and we got it there."

Seattle Kraken's head coach was impressed by his team's incredible comeback and praised the offensive line for putting up a great performance:

"That's not a typical first period in playoff hockey, but sometimes you get those. There's a lot going on there. Obviously, on the defensive side, play without the puck, we've got to clean some things up there. What I did like is we go down and [were] able to push back right away and just do it in a way where we've generated offense that way all year.

We were able to get inside a little bit, which you have to do on Oettinger. That was a big part of some of the offense we were able to create."

The Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars will go toe-to-toe when they face each other in Game 2 on Thursday.

