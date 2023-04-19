The Seattle Kraken made history on Tuesday night by winning their first-ever playoff game against the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans of the new expansion team took to Twitter to express their excitement and celebrate the historic moment.

Twitter was flooded with messages from ecstatic Kraken fans who couldn't contain their joy. Many fans were in disbelief that their team, which only started playing in the NHL last season, had beaten the defending champions.

Jayman @JaysonMoriarty @NHL @SeattleKraken Colorado already behind in a series, they weren’t behind once last year @NHL @SeattleKraken Colorado already behind in a series, they weren’t behind once last year

laundrytv @laundrytv @NHL @SeattleKraken Love to see if for the Kraken fans. Now they are guaranteed both game 3 and 4 will be meaningful home games. @NHL @SeattleKraken Love to see if for the Kraken fans. Now they are guaranteed both game 3 and 4 will be meaningful home games.

purpledawgfan @PDFIsHere @NHL @SeattleKraken We own the state of Colorado! We swept your baseball team, we beat your football team and stole your draft picks, and we will defeat your Stanley Cup Champions! @NHL @SeattleKraken We own the state of Colorado! We swept your baseball team, we beat your football team and stole your draft picks, and we will defeat your Stanley Cup Champions! https://t.co/9pMABoHxnR

jonrobb89 @jonrobb89 @SeattleKraken Good game y'all...the Avs weren't ready for ya. This is going to be a good series. @SeattleKraken Good game y'all...the Avs weren't ready for ya. This is going to be a good series.

Many fans praised the team's goalie, Philipp Grubauer, for his outstanding performance. Grubauer, who used to play for the Avalanche, made 34 saves in the game and frustrated Colorado's top scorers with one big save after another.

Seattle's win puts them ahead in the best-of-seven series, and they'll look to continue their winning ways in Game 2 on Thursday in Denver. If they can continue their impressive performances, they'll have a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in NHL history.

Kraken's victory over the Avalanche was a huge moment for the team and their fans. It was a historic win that will be remembered for years to come, and it's clear that the Kraken faithful are enjoying every moment of it.

The Seattle Kraken's successful season

The Seattle Kraken's first season in the NHL was rocky, but the team has shown remarkable improvement in their performances this campaign.

The team has added scoring talent, built a strong puck possession game, and created a culture of camaraderie and unity in the locker room. The Kraken's success on the road has been particularly notable, with 20 of their 46 season wins coming away from home.

The Kraken's management team has made astute acquisitions that have paid off well.

The addition of players like Jaden Schwartz, Phillip Grubauer, and Alex Wennberg has strengthened the team's roster, giving them more depth and experience. Additionally, the team's management did not make any significant moves on the March 3 trade deadline, signaling their trust in the lineup they had already built.

The team's approach to their first season was focused on building a team for the long term, rather than taking an aggressive approach during their inaugural year. This approach has allowed them to develop younger talent while also integrating more experienced players into the lineup.

The Seattle Kraken's success in the current season can be attributed to a combination of factors, including improved depth of scoring talent, a strong puck possession game, teamwork, astute acquisitions, and a well-planned approach to their first season.

