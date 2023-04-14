Seattle Kraken injury report feat. Andre Burakovsky, Martin Jones, and more

The Seattle Kraken are currently ranked fourth in the Pacific Division, with 46 wins, 28 losses, and 8 overtime losses in 82 games played, giving them a total of 100 points. They have faced their fair share of challenges this season, but have managed to maintain a stable roster despite the competition.

Although they haven't always been successful, the team has demonstrated resilience and determination throughout their efforts. Matty Beniers and Brandon Tanev have played key roles in keeping the team competitive, and the Kraken are focused on finishing the season strong. Their efforts have helped the team qualify for the playoffs.

Seattle Kraken center Andre Burakovsky placed on injured reserve

Andre Burakovsky has been placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery to address a recurring lower-body problem. Burakovsky's injury has kept him out of the lineup for 32 games, and he will also miss the start of the playoffs.

Burakovsky's veteran presence will be missed as the squad prepares for its first-ever postseason appearance. The management has not specified a timetable for when the Swedish forward will be able to return to the ice, creating some doubt about his availability for the duration of the playoffs.

Seattle Kraken center Martin Jones placed on injured reserve

Seattle Kraken center Martin Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a hand injury. He missed his third consecutive game on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jones' injury status for the playoffs is uncertain at this time, leaving some uncertainty about who will start in net for the Kraken when the postseason begins. The team has not provided a clear timeline for Jones' return, but they will undoubtedly hope for a speedy recovery for the experienced goaltender.

Seattle Kraken center Joonas Donskoi placed on injured reserve

Seattle Kraken center Joonas Donskoi has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a concussion that he suffered during the preseason. The injury occurred on September 29 when he collided with teammate Kole Lind in a game against the Vancouver Canucks. Since the incident, Donskoi has yet to return to the ice.

According to reports, Donskoi is still suffering from headaches and vertigo, and continues to have problems with his eyesight. His hockey career is now in doubt as this marks the seventh concussion that he has sustained.

Kraken has had a successful inaugural season and will need to continue to show resilience and determination as they navigate their way through the playoffs.

