Seattle Kraken injury report feat. Jared McCann, Andrei Burakovsky, and more

Seattle Kraken is playing the Colorado Avalanche in a crucial Game 6 tie. They have many important players on the injured list.

Andrei Burakovsky has a lower-body injury keeping him out

Before game 5, the Seattle Kraken announced that forward Andrei Burakovsky had been put on injured reserve.

Burakovsky recently underwent an operation to treat a lower-body condition that has kept him out of action for 32 games. Sadly, the Kraken gave no specific timetable for when he might be able to return to the ice.

The squad will surely feel Burakovsky's absence as they attempt to make a significant postseason push in their maiden campaign.

Joonas Donskoi suffered a pre-season concussion and is out for the season

Joonas Donskoi

Joonas Donskoi suffered a concussion during the preseason and is yet to return to the ice, Tiia Honkamaa of Jatkoaika reports. This was his eighth concussion, putting his hockey career in jeopardy.

Donskoi suffered the injury on September 29 when he collided with teammate Kole Lind in a game versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Donskoi is yet to skate since the incident as he is still suffering from headaches and vertigo and continues to have problems with his eyesight. His hockey career is in doubt as this was the seventh concussion he has sustained.

John Hayden won't play for the Seattle Kraken this season due to a lower-body injury

John Hayden suffered a lower-body injury against Edmonton on March 18 and is not expected to play again for the Seattle Kraken

Before leaving the game, Hayden had two shots in 4:14 of ice time. He had two goals in six games before the match that day. Hayden was ruled out for Tuesday's game against Dallas. Daniel Sprong re-entered the starting lineup after sitting out the previous two games.

On March 20, Hayden had surgery, and the recovery period is expected to be 12 weeks. Consequently, his season is over. In seven NHL games this season, Hayden has two goals and seven PIM for the Seattle Kraken.

Jared McCann is out for Game 6

Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann's situation has not changed as of yet. But it's predicted that he won't participate in game 6 for the Seattle Kraken.

According to head coach Dave Hakstol, McCann will be out for "probably longer than that" and missed Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

McCann took a heavy knock to the boards in the first quarter but promptly went back to the locker room. Before departing the game, he only skated for 3:38.

Defender Cale Makar received a one-game ban by the NHL for his interference hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann during Monday's Game 4. Seattle won that game 3-2 in overtime to square the series at two games apiece.

Poll : 0 votes