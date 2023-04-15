Seattle Kraken reporter Andy Eide passes away after suffering a stroke

The Seattle Kraken lost one of its most important voices in March. Andy Eide was there right from the start. His voice enhanced the team's victories and losses. His level of contribution only happens once in a lifetime.

He suffered a stroke before the Kraken’s game on March 18 and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he spent several few weeks in ICU.

Eide was the heart and soul of Seattle hockey. His words gave life to many a Kraken seasons in the NHL. Hence, his loss has created a huge gap in Seattle sports.

Tributes pour in for the writer

Many people wished Eide a speedy recovery, but it wasn't to be. His brother gave a heartfelt tribute:

“If you knew Andy, you knew his laugh – it filled the room and always made you feel good,” he wrote. “We are heartbroken to have been unable to talk with him or hear him laugh these past few weeks, but we are grateful we were able to hold his hand and say our goodbyes."

Fans and the press praised his work ethic and his passion for the sport. NHL fans and others alike have given their tributes over social media:

Dave Tomlinson @HockeyDaveT @NHLtoSeattle



Hard to process this news...

My thoughts go out to his family and close friends...as Seattle, and the hockey community here, has lost one terrific person.

RIP Andy @AndyEide Devastating and sadHard to process this news...My thoughts go out to his family and close friends...as Seattle, and the hockey community here, has lost one terrific person.RIP Andy @NHLtoSeattle @AndyEide Devastating and sad💔Hard to process this news...My thoughts go out to his family and close friends...as Seattle, and the hockey community here, has lost one terrific person.RIP Andy

Dean Willard @IronGavel @NHLtoSeattle @AndyEide Andy was an important fixture in pre- & early NHL era Seattle area hockey. My heart is aching thinking of his passing, especially at the beginning of the Kraken’s first playoff run. RIP, Andy. @NHLtoSeattle @AndyEide Andy was an important fixture in pre- & early NHL era Seattle area hockey. My heart is aching thinking of his passing, especially at the beginning of the Kraken’s first playoff run. RIP, Andy.

Graham K @gmk7791 @NHLtoSeattle @AndyEide Awful news. I got to know Andy when I worked for the Winterhawks and always enjoyed chatting with him. Had such a passion for the game and his work. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone impacted by his passing. @NHLtoSeattle @AndyEide Awful news. I got to know Andy when I worked for the Winterhawks and always enjoyed chatting with him. Had such a passion for the game and his work. My condolences to his family, friends and everyone impacted by his passing.

Andy Eide and his love for hockey and Seattle Kraken

Vegas Golden Knights v Seattle Kraken

Andy attended his very first Seattle Thunderbirds game back in 1987 and got hooked on the game, covering the Thunderbirds in various capacities over the last few decades.

Eide has been writing about hockey for about ten years. In 2012, he began blogging for SeattleSports.com, where he covered the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds.

When the Kraken joined the NHL for the 2021–22 season, he switched to covering the team. In addition to his work with NHL.com, the official Seattle Kraken website, and Sound of Hockey, where he routinely publishes his articles and podcasts, he is well-known for his astute analysis of the club. It was widely appreciated by everyone.

Eide covered every Seattle Kraken home game for NHL.com since they entered the League last season. He also provided off-season coverage of the team. He sadly wouldn't be able to see his team in the Stanley Cup playoffs

Additionally, he frequently appeared on the Seattle Sports radio show and served as an analyst on Thunderbirds TV shows.

Eide made a substantial contribution to the hockey community, and those who relied on his coverage of the Kraken and other clubs will miss him.

