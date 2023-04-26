Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Injury Report - 26th April | NHL Playoffs 2023

The Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche are tied for two wins each in their series and are set to face off in Game Five. Despite the Avalanche's initial dominance in the series, the Kraken managed to tie it up in Game Four with a 3-2 overtime victory.

However, the Avalanche will have to compete without their star player Cale Makar, who has been suspended for the upcoming game. Both teams have also faced challenges due to the absence of important players who have been placed on the injured reserve. The winner of Game Five will take a 3-2 series lead, and it is expected to be an exciting match.

Head coach Dave Hakstol revealed that forward Jared McCann will miss the Seattle Kraken's game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Hakstol also claimed that McCann's injury will keep him out for an extended amount of time.

With McCann out of the lineup, the Kraken will have to find a way to compensate for his output. Jesper Froden is expected to be moved into the bottom six, while Ryan Donato may see more ice time after taking over many of McCann's minutes on Monday.

The Seattle Kraken have announced that forward Andre Burakovsky has been placed on injured reserve ahead of the game. Burakovsky has been out of action for 32 games due to a recurring lower-body injury and recently underwent a procedure to address the issue. Unfortunately, the Kraken did not provide a clear timeline for when he might be able to return to the ice.

Burakovsky's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team as they look to make a deep playoff run in their inaugural season.

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that forward Darren Helm has been placed on injured reserve and will not play in their upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken. This news comes after Helm has missed two straight games and 10 of the last 11 due to an undisclosed injury.

With Helm now on injured reserve, the Avalanche will have to rely on their other forwards to step up and fill the void. This includes the likes of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen, who have been the team's most productive players this season.

The Colorado Avalanche have announced that forward Valeri Nichushkin has been placed on injured reserve, and will not be available for Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. This will mark Nichushkin's third consecutive absence from the lineup, and it is currently unclear when he will be ready to return to action.

Nichushkin's absence is a significant blow for the Avalanche, as the 26-year-old forward has been a key contributor to the team's success this season. In just two postseason games, he has notched one goal, six shots on net, and three hits. His size, speed, and skill have made him a valuable asset on the ice, and his absence will certainly be felt by the Avalanche.

