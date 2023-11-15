Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 15th 2023

The Seattle Kraken, currently with a 5-8-3 record, are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, available for streaming on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken Game preview

As the Kraken navigate through a challenging season, their offensive struggles have been evident, averaging just 2.50 goals per game. In the last two games, they managed to find the back of the net only twice, emphasizing a pressing need for offensive improvement.

Leading the charge for the Kraken's top line are Jaden Schwartz and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who have contributed significantly with a combined 14 goals and 12 assists.

Edmonton Oilers Game preview

On the other side of the rink, the Edmonton Oilers have faced similar offensive challenges throughout the season, averaging 2.79 goals per game. However, their recent performances indicate a potential turning point, with the Oilers' offense exploding for eight goals in the last two games. This resurgence bodes well for the team's prospects as they look to capitalize on the struggles of their next opponents.

Key players for the Oilers include Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, who have spearheaded the top two lines with a combined 14 goals and 19 assists.

Kraken vs Oilers: Head-to-Head and key numbers

Edmonton Oilers have won 10 out of 14 games, while the Seattle Kraken have won four. The Oilers have a stronger goal-scoring record, averaging four goals per match, compared to the Kraken's average of 2.4 goals. Both teams have no draws in the 14 games played. Edmonton have won one game in overtime, while the Kraken have not secured an overtime victory yet. In penalty shootouts, neither team has recorded a win or loss in the 14 games played.

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers (-184), currently on a two-game winning streak, are favored to continue their success against the struggling Seattle Kraken (+152).

With a Moneyline (ML) of -184, the Oilers are expected to secure another victory after recent triumphs, including a convincing 4-1 win over the Kraken in their last encounter. Seattle's recent poor performances that includes winning only once in the past five games, further supports the prediction of an Oilers' triumph. Over and under for the game is 6.5.

Kraken vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Edmonton to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Edmonton to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl to score: Yes