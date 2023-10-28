Seattle Kraken vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 28th Oct 2023

Get ready for an exhilarating NHL showdown as the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers prepare to face off on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Seattle Kraken vs Florida Panthers: Match details

The stage for this clash is set at the Amerant Bank Arena at 6:00 PM ET, promising a night of heart-pounding hockey action.

Seattle Kraken vs Florida Panthers: Broadcast details and radio coverage

If you're a fan in the Seattle Kraken TV market, you can catch the game on Root Sports. For those looking to explore alternative viewing options, consider DIRECTV STREAM (Choice Plan) with a 5-day free trial or FuboTV offering a 7-day free trial.

If you reside in the Florida Panthers TV market, your go-to channel is Bally Sports Florida. To ensure you don't miss the action, you can access the game through DIRECTV STREAM (Choice Plan) with a 5-day free trial or FuboTV, also providing a 7-day free trial.

For fans in other TV markets across the US, ESPN+ has you covered. ESPN+ will be streaming the game as long as it's not already being broadcast on a national or regional sports network in your area.

So, no matter where you are, you have options to immerse yourself in the world of hockey and witness what promises to be a memorable clash between the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers. Don't miss out on this high-stakes battle on the ice.

Kraken Seeks Redemption Against Panthers

The Seattle Kraken are determined to bounce back from a challenging start to their season. With a record of two wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, the Kraken have faced an uphill battle, particularly on the road, where they've suffered four losses in their first five away games.

Their offense, averaging 2.25 goals per game, is led by Jaden Schwartz with four goals and Vince Dunn with six assists. On the defensive front, they're allowing an average of 3.38 goals per game and killing off 82.6 percent of opponent power plays. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer has faced 115 shots, conceding 12 goals.

On the other side, the Florida Panthers come into this game with a more promising recent record, winning three of their last four contests. The Panthers have fared well at home, winning two of their first three home games this season.

Their offense, with an average of 2.83 goals per game, is spearheaded by Sam Reinhart, who has seven goals, and Evan Rodrigues, who has six assists. Defensively, they've allowed an average of three goals per game and have a penalty kill percentage of 65.4 percent. Sergei Bobrovsky has faced 149 shots and allowed 15 goals.

This matchup promises an intriguing battle between a Kraken team looking to turn their season around and a Panthers squad aiming to continue their winning streak. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, making this game a must-watch for hockey enthusiasts.