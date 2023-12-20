Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 20th 2023

The struggling Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) bring a challenging five game road losing streak into their clash with the formidable Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, Dec 20. The anticipated matchup is set to unfold at Crypto.com Arena and will be broadcasted at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET Venue : Crypto.com Arena

: Crypto.com Arena Broadcast : TNT, Max, and BSW

: TNT, Max, and BSW Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM, iHeartRadio, and KABC - Talk Radio 790AM

The Seattle Kraken experience setback in road opener, falling short in the first game

Having suffered back to back losses, both extending into overtime, the Seattle Kraken faced a 4-3 defeat in their recent matchup against the Dallas Stars.

Throughout the season, the Kraken have maintained an average of 2.69 goals while conceding an average of 3.18 goals per game on defense.

With a current ranking of 28th in the NHL for offense, they face the challenge of finding a way to ignite their scoring capabilities.

Oliver Bjorkstrand stands out with 10 goals and 16 assists this season. In the upcoming game, the Kraken aim to seize an early advantage.

In goal, Philipp Grubauer holds a record of 5-9-1, boasting a 3.25 GAA, and a .844 SV%.

In the injury report for the upcoming matchup, the Seattle Kraken find themselves without several key players. Pierre Edouard Bellemare is currently on the IR list, while Justin Schultz is dealing with a day to day ailment. Additionally, Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle are both listed as day to day, indicating that their availability for the upcoming games remains uncertain.

The Lost Angeles Kings emerge victorious in overtime

In the previous game, the Los Angeles Kings engaged in a matchup against the Kraken, securing a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

Anze Kopitar, a standout performer, has notched 13 goals and 16 assists for the Kings.

Trevor Moore, displaying impressive form, has recorded six goals and one assist in the last 10 games.

The Kings boast an offensive average of 3.56 goals, while their defense stands strong, conceding only 2.41 goals per game.

With a fourth-place ranking in offense and a top-ranked defense, the Kings are enjoying a successful season.

Currently positioned third in the West with 40 points, the Kings lead the Winnipeg Jets by a single point.

In goal, Cam Talbot, with a remarkable performance in the shootout victory, holds a record of 13-5-2, a 2.02 GAA, and an impressive .926 SV%.

On the injury front, the Pheonix Copley is currently sidelined with a long term injury, as indicated by his status on the IR list.