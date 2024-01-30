Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

Tonight's clash between the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks promises to be an intense battle at SAP Center in San Jose. This is an important game for two teams that have not exactly been on fire this season.

Positioned in the lower echelons of Western Conference standings, the Kraken are 21-18-10 and aim to reclaim lost ground, currently sitting in 10th place. With only five wins in their last 10 games, they're eager to find some consistency and climb in the Pacific Division.

The Sharks are 13-32-4 and occupy the fifteenth spot, holding the dubious distinction of the worst record in the division. This was predicted to be a tough season for San Jose fans and that has come to pass.

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup

Forwards

Tomas Tatar - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev - Matty Beniers - Tye Kartye

Defensemen

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Seattle Kraken Starting Goalie

Chicago Blackhawks v Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer is expected to start for the Seattle Kraken. Let's look at his stats this season:

Games Played: 17

Wins: 5

Losses: 9

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 50

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.25

Shots Faced: 432

Saves: 382

Save Percentage (SV%): .884

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 54 minutes and 14 seconds

San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Mike Hoffman - Logan Couture - Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Anthony Duclair

Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Luke Kunin

Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina

Defensemen

Shakir Mukhamadullin - Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotyuk - Calen Addison

Ty Emberson - Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

San Jose Sharks Starting Goalie

San Jose Sharks v Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the San Jose Sharks. Here are his stats this season:

Games Played: 31

Wins: 7

Losses: 17

Overtime Losses: 3

Goals Against: 103

Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.63

Shots Faced: 986

Saves: 883

Save Percentage (SV%): .896

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice: 54 hours and 53 minutes