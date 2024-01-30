Seattle Kraken vs San Jose Sharks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 30th January, 2024

Tonight's clash between the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks promises to be an intense battle at SAP Center in San Jose. This is an important game for two teams that have not exactly been on fire this season.
Positioned in the lower echelons of Western Conference standings, the Kraken are 21-18-10 and aim to reclaim lost ground, currently sitting in 10th place. With only five wins in their last 10 games, they're eager to find some consistency and climb in the Pacific Division.
The Sharks are 13-32-4 and occupy the fifteenth spot, holding the dubious distinction of the worst record in the division. This was predicted to be a tough season for San Jose fans and that has come to pass.
Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Tomas Tatar - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle
- Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky
- Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Brandon Tanev - Matty Beniers - Tye Kartye
Defensemen
- Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
- Jamie Oleksiak - Will Borgen
- Brian Dumoulin - Justin Schultz
Goalies
- Philipp Grubauer
- Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken Starting Goalie
Philipp Grubauer is expected to start for the Seattle Kraken. Let's look at his stats this season:
- Games Played: 17
- Wins: 5
- Losses: 9
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 50
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.25
- Shots Faced: 432
- Saves: 382
- Save Percentage (SV%): .884
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 54 minutes and 14 seconds
San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Mike Hoffman - Logan Couture - Fabian Zetterlund
- Alexander Barabanov - William Eklund - Anthony Duclair
- Jacob MacDonald - Nico Sturm - Luke Kunin
- Justin Bailey - Ryan Carpenter - Filip Zadina
Defensemen
- Shakir Mukhamadullin - Jan Rutta
- Nikita Okhotyuk - Calen Addison
- Ty Emberson - Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Kaapo Kahkonen
San Jose Sharks Starting Goalie
Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start for the San Jose Sharks. Here are his stats this season:
- Games Played: 31
- Wins: 7
- Losses: 17
- Overtime Losses: 3
- Goals Against: 103
- Goals Against Average (GAA): 3.63
- Shots Faced: 986
- Saves: 883
- Save Percentage (SV%): .896
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice: 54 hours and 53 minutes