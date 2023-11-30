Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 30th 2023

The Seattle Kraken are set to clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday. The Kraken have lost two of the last five games, while the Maple Leafs have won three of the last five.

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Kraken are 8-10-5 this season and lost 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks in their last game. On average, they are scoring 2.8 goals per game and allowing 3.5. Their power play success rate is 21.92% and a penalty kill efficiency of 75%.

The Kraken are considered the underdogs against the Maple Leafs, with moneyline odds of +155.

Seattle Kraken key players and injury status

Oliver Bjorkstrand has been quite impressive for Seattle this season with a total of 19 points by scoring seven goals and 12 assists. Vince Dunn has also been productive scoring three goals and assisting 16 resulting in a total of 19 points.

Joey Daccord has a record of 3-3-5 and made a total of 299 saves while conceding 35 goals.

However, Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Brandon Tanev (lower body) and Jaden Schwartz (lower Body) are unavailable for today's match.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 11-6-3 after beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.3 goals and conceding 3.3 gpg with a power play success rate of 24.9% and penalty kill rate of 78.79%.

They are considered the favorites, with moneyline odds of -189.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injury status

William Nylander has been one of the key performers for Toronto this season contributing 27 points. Auston Matthews has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists for a total of 21 points.

In terms of goaltending, Ilya Samsonov boasts a record of 4-3-1 and maintains a goals-against average of 3.6 and a save percentage of .878.

Matt Murray (hip), John Klingberg: (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin (back), Mark Giordano (upper Body) and Timothy Liljegren (lower Body) will be unavailable for today's match.