Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights looks to be an exciting one.

On Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT, the Seattle Krakens and the Vegas Golden Knights will face off at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The match will be telecast nationally on ESPN. There won't be any regional lockouts for anyone watching in the country.

NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV have a number of streaming options to watch games online. The game will be broadcast on a number of platforms:

You have two options to watch the Kraken games.

You can watch the Kraken on ROOT Sports Northwest with the DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to FuboTV.

If you live outside the local market, you can watch games with a ESPN+ subscription. With Vegas, the same options apply for this match. It will also be available on SlingTv, YouTubeTv, Hulu, Vidgo, etc.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: What's to come

Seattle Kraken v Vegas Golden Knights

Every team wants to select their playoff opponents. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs. Will Seattle tank and get the Knights again, or will they win and get Edmonton? Connor McDavid is in some form, and Seattle might still have a better chance with other teams.

These will be the questions that will be answered in this match. Is tanking necessary to win the greater war, or will they lose by doing this?

The Oilers are definitely one of the worst opponents to face in the first round outside of the Boston Bruins this season.

After Michael Amadio's two-goal performance against the Kraken in the Golden Knights' 4-1 victory, the Vegas Golden Knights headed to the Seattle.

Seattle has a 46-26-8 overall record and a 13-10-2 record in games played in the NHL Pacific Division. The Kraken are currently ranked third in NHL play with 287 total goals scored (3.6 per game). Vegas is 49-22-9 overall and 13-9-3 versus the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a +37 goal difference after scoring 260 goals and surrendering 223 goals.

Seattle is 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, scoring an average of 4.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties, and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per contest. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have a record of 6-1-3. They have averaged 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties, 7.1 minutes in fines, and 2.7 goals allowed per game.

Poll : 0 votes