Sebastian Aho contract: How much will Hurricanes star earn through eight-year deal?

The Carolina Hurricanes have made a significant move to secure the future of their franchise by signing forward Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. This deal comes with an annual cap hit of $9.75 million, making Aho one of the highest-paid players on the team.

Here's Sebastion Aho's contract breakdown by year, per Puckpedia:

Year 1: 10M Salary & 2M SB

Year 2: 10M & 2M SB

Year 3: 7M & 2M SB

Year 4: 10M & 2M SB

Year 5: 8M & 2M SB

Yr 6 6.6M & 2M SB

Year 7: 5.2M & 2M SB

Year 8: 5.2M & 2M SB

SB = Signing bonus

The contract extension ensures Aho's presence on the team until the 2031-32 season with a significant 15% raise from his previous cap hit of $8.46 million.

Aho's loyalty to the Hurricanes is evident, as he has spent his entire seven-season career with the team. Last season, he showcased his scoring prowess with 36 goals and 67 points in 75 games, securing his position as a key offensive contributor.

Even in the playoffs, Aho remained a force to be reckoned with, tallying five goals and 12 points in 15 games before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The 25-year-old center's journey with the Hurricanes began in 2015 when he was drafted 35th overall. He has proudly represented Finland at various IIHF World Championships, earning 14 goals and 22 points in 28 tournament appearances.

Aho played a pivotal role in helping Finland secure a silver medal in 2016. His standout performance in the 2018 World Championship earned him the title of "best forward" despite his team finishing in fourth place.

On the junior level, Sebastian Aho's excellence was evident when he led Finland to a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, amassing five goals and 14 points in seven games.

A look at Sebastian Aho's career in the NHL

Sebastian Aho joined the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016 and had a stellar debut season with 49 points. He became one of only three players in NHL history to start a season with at least one assist in 12 straight games.

Sebastian Aho broke Ron Francis' record for the longest season-opening point streak in Hurricanes history in 2018. During the 2018-19 season, he reached a career-best 83 points and made his first All-Star Game appearance, contributing significantly to the Hurricanes' playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the 2022-23 season, Aho led the team in various categories, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to achieve 60 points in a season.

In Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference first-round series against the New York Islanders, he scored his 20th Stanley Cup playoff goal, setting a new team record for the most playoff goals.

