Sebastian Aho injury: Why is Carolina Hurricanes center not playing tonight against San Jose Sharks?

Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are taking on the San Jose Sharks tonight at the SAP Center in a 7:30 PM PST puck drop.

The Hurricanes announced Sebastian Aho will not be playing in tonight's game against Sharks due to an upper-body injury that the Finnish center has picked up.

The extent of Sebastian Aho's injury is unknown. We will have to see if the center will miss any more games.

This is the first of two regular seasons games between the two teams with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.

The Hurricanes lost 6-3 against the Anaheim Ducks on October 15. The San Jose Sharks lost 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche in a shooutout last Saturday.