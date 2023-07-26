Sebastian Aho pens bumper eight-year $78,000,000 extension with Canes

In a significant move, the Carolina Hurricanes have locked in one of their most talented forwards, Sebastian Aho, with a blockbuster eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $9.75 million, making Aho one of the highest-paid players in the league.

This major announcement was made by NHL insider Chris Johnston on his official Twitter account, igniting discussions about the Hurricanes' long-term prospects.

The 25-year-old Finnish center has proven himself as an indispensable asset to the Hurricanes over his seven-season tenure with the team. Last season, Aho amassed an impressive 36 goals and 67 points in 75 games.

His impact was even more apparent during the playoffs, where he notched five goals and 12 points in 15 games before the Hurricanes were ultimately eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The contract places Aho's cap hit at the 17th position in the NHL, alongside Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Aho has been consistently impressive, scoring at or above a point-per-game rate since the 2018-19 season. Additionally, he has been a valuable player on the Hurricanes' penalty kill, contributing to their status as one of the league's top-performing teams in that area. These qualities unquestionably establish Aho as a legitimate top-20 player in the NHL.

Sebastian Aho has been an anchor for Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho, the talented Finnish forward, has been an integral part of the Carolina Hurricanes' roster since being drafted 35th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Making his mark from the start, Aho signed an entry-level contract with Carolina in June 2016 and quickly proved his worth in the NHL.

In his debut season, Aho showcased his scoring ability and skills, earning his place as one of the team's key players. Notably, he became the youngest player in franchise history to score a hat-trick, leaving an impression on Hurricanes' fans.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, Aho's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game. He led the team in goals, assists, and points, setting franchise and league records for point streaks.

In July 2019, Aho faced a momentous decision, receiving an offer sheet from the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the lucrative contract on the table, the Hurricanes matched the offer, ensuring Aho remained in Carolina.

As the team secured Sebastian Aho's services, it is clear that his skills and leadership will be driving the Hurricanes' quest for Stanley Cup glory in the years to come.

